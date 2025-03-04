Steve Young Offers Crucial Advice to Aaron Rodgers After Evaluating Matthew Stafford’s “Marriage” With the Rams

Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) stands on the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

With the future employment status of the NFL’s most controversial signal caller, Aaron Rodgers, more ambiguous today than it was yesterday, fans and pundits alike are beginning to wonder about his ever-dwindling list of options.

A 5-12 regular season record anchored by off-field drama and contentious comments towards the media stand as Rodgers’ most recent contributions, making him a less-than-desirable option for many teams. Despite throwing for 3,897 passing yards, his combination of 11 interceptions and perceived-to-be problematic personality tend to be the main topics of conversation whenever his name is brought up.

Matthew Stafford, meanwhile, is enjoying better fortunes. The Los Angeles Rams finally offered the veteran passer an extension that will see him remain in L.A. at least for the next calendar year.

In describing the Stafford-Rams saga as being “…handled really well and it does seem the marriage makes a lot of sense,” Steve Young highlighted that it “puts Aaron Rodgers in a tough spot.” When asked if there was any unsolicited advice that he’d like to impart to Rodgers, the Hall of Famer admitted that

“You don’t want to bounce around the league… You don’t want to go to another team just to finish your career, to give it another shot that doesn’t really have an innovative, young mind that can call the plays and the protections that you need… There’s not many spots. That’s a hard one,” he said on the Rich Eisen Show.

Eisen suggested that Rodgers may “still feel like he can do it,” to which Young agreed. In defense of the Green Bay legend, Young asserted that “Of course he can. He was trained in a more sophisticated era.”

“He can take advantage of it if you get the right people in the right places. That’s what Matthew Stafford is doing… Tom Brady in the end of his career… So yes, Aaron Rodgers wants to keep playing because he can thrive if he gets the right situation, it’s just hard to find that spot.”

While they may not be the most desirable destinations, there are still quite a few landing spots for Rodgers. The Tennessee Titans, Oakland Raiders, and New York Giants all find themselves desperately in need of a quarterback.

The Giants and Titans may elect to draft a QB this year, given their standing in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, the Raiders were notably involved in negotiations with Stafford thanks to the influence of Brady.

Having now missed out on the Stafford sweepstakes, the Raiders could view Rodgers as the next best option in signing a veteran signal caller who could make use of a talent like Brock Bowers. Regardless of where he lands for what will perhaps be the final season of a sure-fire hall of fame career, Rodgers is all but guaranteed to miss out on a storybook ending.