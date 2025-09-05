Is Travis Kelce Retiring After 2025 NFL Season? Veteran TE Clears the Air

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce appears at the Kansas City Classic season opening game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers, Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Credit-Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Travis Kelce is entering his 13th NFL season, and few players have accomplished as much as he has over the past twelve years. With three Super Bowl titles, multiple All-Pro and Pro Bowl selections, and a résumé filled with records, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has already cemented his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

But time takes its toll on everyone. After countless hits and nagging injuries, his production has begun to decline. Coupled with his engagement to Taylor Swift and wedding plans on the horizon, many wonder if this will be his last dance.

Speculation about retirement has only grown louder, but Kelce has been careful with his words. He acknowledged that his current contract runs for just one more season, yet insists he still feels great physically; leaner, fitter, and stronger than he did last year. In his mind, there’s still fuel left in the tank.

” This is the last one on the contract right now, but I tell you, I am feeling young and I am feeling ready to rock, baby. Look at how loose that shirt is. This thing is a little tighter last year.”

His dip in production has mirrored the downturn in Patrick Mahomes’ passing numbers. In 2022, Mahomes threw for over 5,000 yards, with Kelce posting 1,338 receiving yards on 110 catches. The following year, Kelce’s numbers fell to 984 yards on 93 receptions. Still elite by tight end standards, but a noticeable drop.

Last season, the decline continued: 823 yards on 97 catches, averaging just 8.5 yards per reception, with only three touchdowns. Solid numbers, but not what fans have come to expect from the most dominant tight end of his era. Could a decline in production, alongside his many side quests, make him think twice before coming back for another season after this?

Travis Kelce has a lot going on outside of football

Years of physical punishment have slowed him down, but Kelce has found fulfillment away from the game. His ‘New Heights’ podcast with his brother, Jason, has exploded in popularity, recently landing a $100 million deal with Amazon-owned Wondery. He’s also dabbled in entertainment, hosting Amazon’s ‘Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?’ and picking up cameo roles in ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ and ‘Grotesquerie.’

Off the field, Kelce is also a marketing powerhouse. In 2023, he earned an estimated $35 million from endorsements, a figure expected to grow by another $5 million this year. His portfolio includes partnerships with Bud Light, Nike, Pfizer, State Farm, McDonald’s, and Papa John’s.

The Pfizer deal alone reportedly netted him nearly $20 million, more than his annual NFL salary. Beyond endorsements, he’s invested in brands like Garage Beer, profited from an early stake in Cholula hot sauce, and holds equity in the French Formula 1 team Alpine. He also opened a steakhouse, ‘1587 Prime’, alongside Mahomes in Kansas City.

Now with global fame, a net worth of $90 million, and a new chapter beginning alongside Swift, Travis Kelce’s future is wide open. He has conquered football, built an empire off the field, and found love on the world stage. With nothing left to prove between the lines, this season could very well be the final curtain on a glittering Hall of Fame career.