“Stoked for Revenge” Russell Wilson, Who Spends $1,000,000 a Year On His Body, Attracts High Praise for His Improved Physique

Russell Wilson leaves no stone unturned when it comes to fitness and just as any other pro athlete, he treats his body as his temple but just a bit too much. So much so that he reportedly spends around $1,000,000 every year just to stay in shape. And it’s becoming noticeable.

Advertisement

Although his strict regimen did not help him much to overcome an adverse 2022 season with the Broncos, he certainly seems focused on his redemption year. With the likes of Sean Payton, one of the best coaches in the league leading the way, the Broncos, especially QB Russell Wilson look deadlier than ever. In a recent public appearance with Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, Russ most certainly looked dangerous which forced fans to shower praise on him.

Russell Wilson gets ripped for his revenge

Russell Wilson recently pulled up to Buffaloes’ home field with a bunch of Broncos for a practice session with Deion Sanders on the sidelines. He was not only dropping bombs with pinpoint accuracy, but fans saw some very significant changes in him. Wilson appeared to be in the best shape of his life and fans could not unsee it. “Damn, the guy looks stoked for revenge,” a fan wrote on a post which showcased ‘ripped Russell’.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/broadyboy101/status/1681948063915716609?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/pfootballchase/status/1681393362534793218?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/wheels0218/status/1681689734551322626?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Combining all this with Russell’s sharp footwork and explosiveness that he showed, it won’t be a surprise to see him back in his original form this season. Although a casual practice doesn’t necessarily translate into success against a real defense, but he has cracked multiple defenses throughout his career and this time with Sean Payton on his side it could be a real deal.

Fans are certainly very excited to see this new Russell Wilson back on the field. And he looks ready for his revenge too with his ripped physique and sharp balling sense. Moreover, it won’t be wrong to say that Wilson’s new look is the result of his $1 million fitness routine that he religiously follows to compete at the highest level.

Advertisement

Wilson Dishes $1,000,000 a Year to Stay in Shape

When it comes to investing in one’s body, Russell Wilson is certainly the frontrunner in the NFL. In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! alongside his wife Ciara, the then-Seahawks quarterback openly admitted spending a whopping $1 million on his body to help him play in the NFL.

“It’s a process. It’s a lifestyle. I think that when you’re trying to play as long as I’m trying to play — I’m trying to play to 45, 12 more years — for me, the mentality, the focus level, everything that you have to do has to be surrounded on that,” Wilson had said, per People.

Furthermore, his wife Ciara added that she was all in with him in this journey supporting his NFL ambitions. Clearly for Russell, being in shape is of prime importance and he takes fitness to the heights many can’t imagine.