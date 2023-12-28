“You Can Do Way Better Than Travis Kelce”: Ex-Girlfriend Kayla Nicole’s Thirst Trap Sets the Internet Ablaze

Travis Kelce might not be having the best of seasons, but he sure is ruling the headlines alongside his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. Their flourishing relationship has had such an effect on the Kelce family and their surroundings that even the NFL star’s ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, gets often dragged for merely existing. The former reporter turned social influencer recently swept up the internet with a thirst trap, but fans had different ideas.

Kayla has amassed quite a fanbase on her Instagram and often blesses fans with pictures and reels from her modeling ventures and outings. In a recent post, she cheekily wrote in the caption, “Am I doing it for attention, or do I simply have yours?” She can be seen wearing a stunning Kim Shui Lace Butterfly Dress and hanging out with friends. She’s all smiles in the video and even laughs a little while posing for the camera.

However, the majority of fans were there to either rip on Travis or bring Taylor into the mix. According to this fan, the star TE has fumbled quite hard this year after moving on from Kayla. He wrote, “Travis took the biggest L of 2023.”

Another fan expressed that Kayla can do much better than her ex-boyfriend, and there’s a suitable man out there for her. She wrote, “The Truth is that you can do way better than Travis Kelce. Your man is out there in the Universe. Go get him Kayla !! ”

This fan single-handedly solved the Chiefs’ problem this season, and the solution is apparently Kayla. He quipped, “That man ain’t been playing the same since y’all broke up, smh.”

This user had some serious predictions as she wrote, “Why are TS fans in the comments like y’all are mad weird. True is y’all know she bad and know Travis would go back when the PR is done ”

There were also several fans in the comments who didn’t like the fact that the majority of the comments were about Travis. They felt that she had moved on and that people should let her be. It’s certainly been tough on her as well, as she has gone through a major change in her lifestyle after her ex started to publicly date TayTay.

Kayla Nicole Has Cut Out Her Friends Since the Relationship News

It’s no secret that Kayla has had quite a roller coaster ride of a relationship with Travis. They had their breakups and patch-ups several times, but they didn’t publicly mention their final split. However, after Travis and Taylor’s news surfaced online, Kayla revealed that she embraced ‘Therapy’, which helped her go through the major breakup and the abrupt changes in an interview with People.

She has since made a few changes in her life and even went on to cut her friend Brittany Mahomes out of her group. The former reporter unfollowed Brittany and her husband, Patrick Mahomes, and made a public statement that she no longer intended to dwell on the past. It’s worth noting that Brittany started hanging out with Taylor quite frequently at that time at the Chiefs’ games.

These developments made quite a few headlines, and soon after, Kayla posted a set of pictures on her Insta with a note for the haters. She wrote that people who mind their business are 135% happier than those who don’t. She then urged them to try it.

Kayla might have cut Travis, Brittany, and Patrick out of her life, but she is still following Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie, on Instagram. After Travis’s sister-in-law posted an ad video on her page to promote the Honey Baked Ham Company, Kayla took to comments to shower praise on Kylie’s Beaty by writing, “She’s a naturaaaall!!!! ️” However, it’s worth mentioning that there were a few fans, who still found an excuse to rip on her in the replies, by labeling her ‘desperate’.