Is Travis Kelce Traveling To Argentina For Taylor Swift’s Eras International Tour Performance During Chiefs Bye Week?

The Chiefs TE Travis Kelce recently sparked rumors of dating pop sensation Taylor Swift, causing a stir in the NFL community. They have been spotted together on several occasions, and the pop singer made her presence known by visiting a few of the Chiefs’ games with Kelce’s mother, Donna, to show her support. However, she missed the Chiefs’ last game against the Miami Dolphins in Germany as she was preparing to resume her international tour.

Now that Taylor Swift’s international leg of Era’s Tour restarts on November 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, it perfectly coincides with the Chiefs’ Bye Week. There has been a lot of buzz about the NFL star joining his rumored fling in South America. According to People Magazine, a few sources have confirmed that Travis Klece plans to join TayTay. The 12-time Grammy winner has three shows lined up in Buenos Aires this week, following which she will head to Brazil for a two-week stint.

The “Cruel Summer” singer caught the attention of the sports world when she attended her first Travis Kelce game on September 24. The Chiefs faced the Chicago Bears and had an easy 41-10 victory over them. Swift sat beside Donna Kelce, cheering for the 8x Pro Bowler from the stands. Since then, she’s been to three more Chiefs games this season.

Jason Kelce Playfully Inquires About Travis Kelce’s Potential Trip

In a recent episode of “New Heights“ the Kelce brothers got together to discuss their daily lives and league-related matters. During the chat, Jason Kelce inquired about his younger brother’s weekend plans, knowing that Travis wouldn’t be on the field this week. To everyone’s surprise, Travis hinted that he’s got a destination in mind for the week ahead. He said,

“Not really. I might just say f— it and just go somewhere nice, I don’t know. My skin’s getting real pale, so I gotta go somewhere sunny.”

When Jason asked if Travis would head south, Travis simply said, “Closer to the Equator.” Curious, the Philadelphia Eagles center pressed further, asking if it was “South of the Equator.” In response, the star TE burst into laughter. Travis and his brother Jason Kelce will face each other in Week 11, which is one of the most awaited games of the season.

The Chiefs and the Eagles both have their bye in week 10 following which they will have a face-off in Week 11 on Monday, Nov 20 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. The Philadelphia Eagles are currently leading the NFC with an impressive 8-1 record. On the other hand, the Kansas City Chiefs are on top of the AFC with a 7-2 record. The upcoming matchup between the two will be a highly crucial game and a rematch of the Super Bowl 57.