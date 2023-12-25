Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Sarah Jane Shows Baby Bump in Beautiful Christmas Portrait With Cowboys QB

Dak Prescott is known for keeping his personal life cocooned, as he enjoys the best days of his career. However, the big news found its way to the internet and spread like wildfire when the NFL star and his girlfriend, Sarah Jane, announced her pregnancy out of the blue. A few weeks since then, she has once again sent the fans into a frenzy after posting pictures of her beautiful baby bump on Instagram, wishing Christmas to their fans while also seeking their wishes.

Dressed in a stunning red dress, Sarah Jane posed with Dak Prescott and their four pet dogs. A Christmas-y vibe made the picture more radiant than ever, with a Christmas tree in the backdrop and warm lights drenching the festival portrait.

Prescott and Jane embraced the bump, as the two looked glistened up with smiles. Again, the caption hinted at a celebration for the growing family, as the couple awaits their impending parenthood.

“Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from our growing family,” wrote Sarah, to the delight of her fans and followers.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C1R_aTXMeYB/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Their pregnancy news has been in the public domain for a while now. However, the fans left no stone unturned once again as they swooped into the comment section to congratulate the couple. A fan wrote, “Forget the game Dak deserves this,” wishing Dak well with fatherhood. “This is too cute. Merry Christmas,” wrote a fan pouring her love. A fan acknowledged the growing family, wishing them ahead and writing, “Merry Christmas to the cutest growing fam”.

While the NFL star shared a ‘dad incoming’ post on his IG, the initial announcement of their forthcoming parenthood was more of a collective voice by both Dak and Sarah.

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Announced their Next Chapter via Instagram

Interestingly, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback and his girlfriend made a creative announcement of their pregnancy via social media. Sarah, who served as a manager at the Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, shared her breathtaking monochrome pictures, flaunting her baby bump.

A heartfelt caption describing the baby as “A little bit of Heaven sent to Earth” was penned by her. Calling Prescott’s attention, she also wrote,

“Our immeasurable blessing. I cannot wait to raise a strong, confident, beautiful baby girl with you.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0FFpaaRHcz/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Soon after the post, the Cowboys QB noted a sweet comment and reminded Sarah that she can always count on him. The comment said,

“How thankful I am to do this with you can’t be explained! God makes no mistakes and nothing is coincidental and for that, I thank Him Daily! ❤️ I love you, and y’all can always count on me ♥️ Let’s do this Mama.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Anushree_Gupta_/status/1728815195055919390?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It is without a doubt that Prescott is seeing the best days in both his personal and professional lives, from leading America’s team to great heights to establishing himself as a cornerstone for his family. The love and wishes have filled the hearts of the family and the team, which is a serious contender for the Super Bowl this season.