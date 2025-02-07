Super Bowl 2025: Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Reacts as 3 Philadelphia School Districts Announce Delayed Start on Monday

With Super Bowl LIX just around the corner, the School District of Philadelphia has made the decision to begin on a two-hour delay on February 10th. Citing the safety of students and staff, numerous districts across Pennsylvania and New Jersey have followed suit, with one superintendent calling this “A rare and special time” for the city and its community.

While families across the region are more than likely thrilled by the news, some found the announcement to be a tad bit preemptive. The wife of former Eagles starting C, Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce was quick to slam the decision.

Ruling it to be nothing more than a jinx at best, she was rather upset with the early announcement of a delay

“Holy jinx… Let’s not… Why are we issuing this a week in advance?… The only way I can get down with this, is if we retract this statement… So, we don’t have to make the jinx-y decision. We’re jumping the gun!”

While understanding that parents would have to adapt their work schedules, she was supportive of the teachers across the district, noting “For the sake of the teachers… you could do them this solid. I understand it’d be tough for the parents.”

As the Kansas City Chiefs attempt to pull off a historical three-peat, the Eagles find themselves once again playing the role of the underdogs on the Super Bowl stage. Kelce may come off as superstitious, but it’s understandable given the implications of the game.

“I can get behind a delay on Monday, but I need the school districts to issue it on Sunday night, postgame, or Monday morning.”

Arguably one of the most superstitious sports cities in all of America, it’s a bit surprising to see Philadelphia make such a decision out of anticipation like this. Considering that the city’s districts made the same ruling back in 2023, it seems that they have yet to learn their lesson.

All District schools and offices will be open with a two-hour delay on Monday, February 13, 2023 – the day after the Super Bowl. Go Birds! pic.twitter.com/McKiFB4Ydi — Philadelphia Schools (@PHLschools) February 8, 2023

With the end result of 2023’s preemptive announcement of a two-hour delay being a narrow 38-35 defeat at Super Bowl LVII, perhaps local officials would be better off following Kelce’s advice this time around. After all, the city of Philadelphia has its own history with football curses.

Historically speaking, it’s a bad idea for rival fans to decorate the city’s Rocky Johnson statue. Fans of the Washington Commanders did just that prior to the NFC Championship game, and the final result was not favorable.

🚨BREAKING: #COMMANDERS FANS HAVE DECORATED THE ROCKY STATUE IN PHILADELPHIA; multiple fans who have seen it confirmed. 😳😳😳 Every time a team’s fan base does this, it never ends well…. The #Eagles play Washington this Sunday in the Title Game. OH NO… THE CURSE. pic.twitter.com/eOpp3EF8Dq — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 24, 2025

What followed was a 55-23 dusting of the Commanders, continuing the rich tradition of the curse. It seems rather obvious that a city that enjoys such traditions would avoid making the same mistake twice, but this will not be the case in Philly.

Only time will tell if this decision proves to be a jinx or not, until then, everyone within the confines of the city will be hoping to avoid any and all bad juju leading up to Super Bowl Sunday.