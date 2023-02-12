Is Patrick Mahomes Playing Tonight? Latest Update on Patrick Mahomes’ Ankle Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs are just a couple of hours away from battling the Philadelphia Eagles for this year’s Super Bowl ring. However, right now, it seems the biggest concern for Chiefs fans is not the Eagles’ defense.

Instead, it is the persistent question about Patrick Mahomes and his ankle injury. The thought of Mahomes missing out on the biggest game of the season will send chills through the entire Chiefs Kingdom.

Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle injury early in their Divisional Playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Though Mahomes hopped his way to the finish line on that day, the injury started off a worrisome week for the Chiefs. Arrowhead Stadium was visibly relieved when Mahomes took to the field against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, he did not come out of even that game unscathed.

Well into the Bengals game, it was becoming increasingly apparent that Mahomes was uncomfortable. However, in classic Mahomes fashion, the Chiefs’ signal-caller played through. He even managed to get himself tossed out of bounds like a rag doll. All to set up a game-winning field goal in the dying moments of the game.

After winning the AFC Championship, though, there has been no time for celebration. Mahomes and the athletic Trainers at the Chiefs facility were working around the clock to get him back in shape for tonight’s game. Thankfully for the Chiefs fans, every report coming out of the facility is pointing to Mahomes starting against the Eagles. His ankle definitely seems to be in better shape than before.

Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes, who has been recovering from a high ankle sprain, was said to look noticeably better at practice last week than he did the week before the AFC Championship Game. Mahomes just tried to make it through practice before Bengals game; last week he shined. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 12, 2023

Patrick Mahomes is on the verge of making history in a few hours

Patrick Mahomes is not the kind of person who will back down from a challenge. While his injury is certainly a risky affair, odds are he will treat it as a challenge. Especially when he is so close to etching his name in the history books. All he needs to do is keep himself safe, and throw like he’s never thrown before.

A win here will make him the first-ever AP MVP awardee to win the Super Bowl in the same year. It will also make him part of an elite club of NFL players who have won multiple MVP awards and Super Bowls. What’s more, he will definitely want to prove to the NFL community that he is undoubtedly better than Jalen Hurts, who he soundly beat for the MVP award. A loss here would only play in Hurts’ supporters’ favor.

Who will come out on top in this high-stakes game? Will Patrick Mahomes finally cement himself as the next GOAT? Or will Jalen Hurts postpone that eventuality by leading his Eagles to victory tonight?

