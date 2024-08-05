“Surprised…But Not Completely Surprised”: Tim Hasselbeck on Tyreek Hill’s Number One Ranking

Sep 18, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) walks across the field before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

In a surprising move, Tyreek Hill was ranked number 1 in the latest NFL TOP100 list, overtaking Patrick Mahomes by three ranks. This surprised almost everyone in the NFL fraternity, including analysts and pundits. But what surprised ESPN analyst Tim Hasselbeck the most was how a WR was able to bag the top rank over a quarterback.

Hasselbeck noted that while it is surprising to see a wide receiver at the top of the list in a league dominated by quarterbacks, it speaks volumes about Hill’s exceptional talent, during a segment of NFL on ESPN.

He emphasized the respect that players on both sides of the ball have for Hill, particularly his unmatched speed and versatility. According to Hasselbeck, defensive players fear Hill, which underscores his impact on the game. However, he remained surprised that a quarterback was not favored for the top spot:

“I’m surprised a little bit that it’s not a quarterback but I guess with Tyreek Hill, not completely surprised. I think the biggest surprise to me is that there weren’t more quarterbacks just in overall in the top 10.”

Surprisingly only two QBs occupied the top 10 spots on the list, with Lamar Jackson at second and Patrick Mahomes at 4th. Hill became the first ever wide receiver to ever grab the first spot on the list.

His speed allows him to stretch the field, creating opportunities for both himself and his teammates. This versatility makes him a valuable asset in any offensive scheme, and it is this skill set that likely contributed to his top ranking.

Interestingly, the list is compiled based on the players’ opinions. And while some may be shocked by the rankings or Tyreek’s place on them, his QB Tua Tagalavaio couldn’t be more pleased for him.

Dolphins QB beyond thrilled for his WR

Tua expressed his excitement and pride regarding Tyreek Hill’s ranking as the number one player in the NFL during a press conference. He described it as “unbelievable” to have a teammate recognized as the best in the league, emphasizing that such an achievement “doesn’t get better than that” for both Hill and the Miami Dolphins organization.

Tua’s remarks reflect the high regard in which he holds Hill’s talent and contributions to the team, showcasing the strong camaraderie and mutual respect within the Dolphins’ locker room.