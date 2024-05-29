Swifties and Philly Sports Fans: Woman Fights Kylie Kelce and Wakes the 2 ‘Scariest’ Fanbases

Philadelphia’s sweetheart, Kylie Kelce, recently made the headlines for all the wrong reasons. What was supposed to be a cute date with her hubby Jason Kelce was abruptly interrupted by a woman — who refused to stop harassing Kylie after she politely declined to take a picture with her. Fans are furious, and not just Philly fans. Swifties, known for their investigation skills, are equally baffled by it all. So, could this situation turn ugly?

The internet sure seems to think so. For instance, a user named Drew took to X (formerly Twitter) with an interesting hypothesis. He noted that the unnamed lady from Sea Isle, where the altercation occurred, is in for a surprise.

Drew emphasized that the unnamed lady managed to unite two of the ‘scariest’ groups — the Philly faithful and the Swifties. Considering what the Swifties have done in the past, and the colorful history of Philly fans, Drew certainly has a point.

“That woman from Sea Isle doesn’t realize by going after Kylie Kelce she’s brought the 2 scariest groups in the world together: Philadelphia sports fans and Swifties,” the tweet read.

Not so surprisingly, comments under this post echoed this sentiment. One fan wrote, “Swifties will track her down in 15 minutes. Philly will take over then. May the odds be….. [laughing and crying emoji]”

Another chimed in and quipped, “As a Delco Swiftie, this is now my championship match”

This fan jokingly said, “Yeah she may have to turn herself in and request Witness Protection”

Notably, several comments noted that the incident didn’t actually take place in Sea Isle but in Margate, with one fan, adding, “Completely agree. Just need to make sure everyone knows that was Margate. That would never fly in Sea Isle.”

So, the question remains: what exactly did the unnamed lady say to anger two of the biggest fanbases, and how did Jason Kelce become a fan favorite by not doing anything?

All About Kylie Kelce’s Recent Altercation With a Rowdy Fan

Several reports, including the brief clip of the altercation that went viral, suggest that the incident took place in Sea Isle City. However, several sources online also claim that Jason and Kylie Kelce were going to Steve & Cookies and Oyster Bar in Margate.

However, while the location isn’t yet clear, the disrespect that the unnamed lady showed is quite out of line. She can be heard screaming, “I don’t give a f**k who you are, you will never be allowed in this town.”

Kylie didn’t let this slide and confronted the rowdy fan by saying, “I can smell the alcohol in your breath, you’re embarrassing yourselves.”

Fans online applauded Kylie for her bravery and for putting the rowdy fan in her place. Jason was also spotted in the video, but hanging back from the altercation. He was perhaps baffled, just like the rest of us, by how the situation escalated in mere seconds.

Nevertheless, several fans found it relatable that Jason sometimes lets Kylie get down to business. For instance, one fan commented under an MLFootball video: “Jason Kelce just like me, sometimes you gotta let wifey handle business”

DISGUSTING: A lady demanded a photo with #Eagles legend Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie, she politely said they were are on a date, and the CRAZY FAN WENT OFF ON THEM SO KYLIE GET IN HER FACE AND GAVE HER A LESSON ON MANNERS ‼️‼️‼️

pic.twitter.com/OXrjGpHkpF — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) May 28, 2024

It will be interesting to see how this incident unfolds. Several fans are already urging the unnamed lady to release an apology video, while others are ready to take matters into their own hands. While it’s unlikely this incident will escalate further, there is one lesson every fan should learn from this altercation: ‘Celebrities are people too, and sometimes, you need to back off if they say no.’