Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen cheating on each other? Rumors swirl around $650 million couple’s problems

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been in the NFL spotlight for a long time, and rumor after rumor continues to swirl about the downfall of their relationship.

The Buccaneers quarterback made the shocking decision to retire earlier this offseason, but after 40 days, the NFL GOAT decided enough was enough, and he ‘unretired.’

While NFL fans were thrilled with his decision, many reports came out saying that Brady’s wife, Gisele Bündchen, wasn’t too happy with the decision.

The rumors got bigger and bigger as the season approached. Brady took time off during training camp and the preseason to deal with personal problems, speculated to be his marriage with Gisele.

Gisele has also come out to say that she had concerns about Brady unretiring, and she also made it clear that she felt as if she had sacrificed enough in her career and that it was time to focus on herself.

Bündchen didn’t attend Brady’s first home game of the NFL season, even though one would think that’s an easy thing to do. https://t.co/EaVok37QaY — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) September 30, 2022

Also Read: Jealous Peyton Manning Was Blown Away by Aaron Rodgers’ Insane Throwing Skills

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen cheating on each other?

With all the marital problem reports, many fans also speculated if something else was up with the power couple. Tom Brady has a net worth of $250 million and Gisele Bündchen has a net worth of $400 million, giving them a combined $650 million fortune.

Thinking outside just football, fans have been wondering if there was infidelity in Brady and Gisele’s relationship. A source told Page Six that Brady and Gisele took separate vacations during the summer as after the couple went to the Bahamas together, Gisele went to Costa Rica with the kids on her own.

However, a source close to Brady and Gisele’s family told Page Six that there was no cheating involved in the relationship, and the problems are entirely different.

Ultimately, we’ll probably never know what is going wrong with Brady and Gisele’s relationship unless one of them speaks up about it. However, that’s unlikely, and for now, rumors and reports are all we’ll get.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have ‘grown apart’ after spending most of the summer living separately: report https://t.co/STalHDNIj7 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 27, 2022

Also Read: Joe Burrow’s Net Worth : How much Has the Bengals Quarterback Earned While Playing in NFL?