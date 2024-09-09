Swifties Drag Taylor Swift Through the Mud Over a Hug: “Being Friends With Brittany Is Wrong”

A significant portion of Swifties has now turned against their queen, Taylor Swift, over her deepening friendship with Brittany Mahomes. They firmly believe that Brittany represents values contrary to Taylor’s. However, both Patrick Mahomes’ wife and the pop singer silenced rumors of a rift when they were spotted together during their trip to New York, much to the fanbase’s surprise.

Brittany and Taylor enjoyed the US Open final at Arthur Ashe Stadium, joined by Travis Kelce and Patrick. The two besties, who had been seen together in the stands cheering for their significant others, appeared quite chummy. The Blank Space singer even gave Brittany a warm hug.

Swifties, however, can’t seem to understand why Taylor continues her friendship with Brittany, especially after Brittany showed support for someone with opposing political views. And the singer has been vocal against those views for a while now.

Fans, therefore, flocked to social media to express their disappointment over the situation. Some questioned why Taylor couldn’t simply drop Brittany as her friend, given they’ve known each other for less than a year.

Others went so far as to call out the singer for portraying herself as a feminist while continuing to associate with someone who doesn’t share those values. See for yourselves:

i do find it disappointing that taylor cant drop brittany. like why is she so loyal to this friendship of ten months — jennie’s wife (@jentayIor) September 8, 2024

My thing is this guys I love Taylor with all my heart but her hugging and being friends with Brittany is wrong, Taylor wants everyone to see her as a feminist and ally Brittany and trump stand against everything the gays & women have worked so hard to change in this country. — Andy (@AndyZ1o) September 9, 2024

we as swifties need to call out taylor for being hypocrital and a performative activist. she cries and makes a huge deal about being an activist in miss americana and then surround herself with trumpies and predators. i’m so disappointed in her pic.twitter.com/Fos82yPalN — (@hiyaitsniya) September 8, 2024

However, like always, some fans decided to empathize with Taylor’s situation, praising the singer for keeping her personal beliefs separate from her relationships.

Some Swifties still came out in support of Taylor

Swifties are a large and influential group, but they are far from homogenous. Taylor’s current situation highlights this, as many fans rallied to her defense amidst heavy criticism.

Flocking to the comments, some commented that her time spent with Brittany was nothing more than maintaining social appearances, while one fan praised Taylor for separating political beliefs from her personal interactions, showcasing her open-mindedness and tolerance.

Taylor is not giving that woman the time of day. A couple cordial pictures means nothing. pic.twitter.com/Uqv9toLAf2 — Victoria MIAMI N2 (@getawaycarvic) September 8, 2024

All the lefties seal clapping the theories of Taylor refuses to sit with Brittney because of her differing political views are in shambles. It’s a GOOD thing people with opposing views can be friends. Refusing to do so is very close-minded, intolerant and anti-American. https://t.co/iqXLxtTzqX — Tyler (@TM0s41) September 9, 2024

Do you realize that you’re always immediately shifting ALL blame to Taylor as soon as something bad only even slightly, remotely related to her happens?

Maybe tackle the ACTUAL problems instead of constantly shitting on a woman you allegedly love so much? — sally (@t0rtur3d_p03t) September 8, 2024

Notably, Brittany came into the crossfire for defending her political rights, expressing her support for the former US President and 2024 presidential candidate, Donald Trump. The famous WAG liked a comment on Instagram that stated, “TRUMP-VANCE 2024.” The situation was exacerbated when Trump thanked Brittany for her support on social media.

Let’s see how this situation unfolds. Let us know what you think about Taylor and her continuing friendship with Brittany in the comments.