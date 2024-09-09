mobile app bar

Swifties Drag Taylor Swift Through the Mud Over a Hug: “Being Friends With Brittany Is Wrong”

Ayush Juneja
Published

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes. Credit-Mike Frey-Imagn Images

A significant portion of Swifties has now turned against their queen, Taylor Swift, over her deepening friendship with Brittany Mahomes. They firmly believe that Brittany represents values contrary to Taylor’s. However, both Patrick Mahomes’ wife and the pop singer silenced rumors of a rift when they were spotted together during their trip to New York, much to the fanbase’s surprise.

Brittany and Taylor enjoyed the US Open final at Arthur Ashe Stadium, joined by Travis Kelce and Patrick. The two besties, who had been seen together in the stands cheering for their significant others, appeared quite chummy. The Blank Space singer even gave Brittany a warm hug.

Swifties, however, can’t seem to understand why Taylor continues her friendship with Brittany, especially after Brittany showed support for someone with opposing political views. And the singer has been vocal against those views for a while now.

Fans, therefore, flocked to social media to express their disappointment over the situation. Some questioned why Taylor couldn’t simply drop Brittany as her friend, given they’ve known each other for less than a year.

Others went so far as to call out the singer for portraying herself as a feminist while continuing to associate with someone who doesn’t share those values. See for yourselves:

However, like always, some fans decided to empathize with Taylor’s situation, praising the singer for keeping her personal beliefs separate from her relationships.

Some Swifties still came out in support of Taylor

Swifties are a large and influential group, but they are far from homogenous. Taylor’s current situation highlights this, as many fans rallied to her defense amidst heavy criticism.

Flocking to the comments, some commented that her time spent with Brittany was nothing more than maintaining social appearances, while one fan praised Taylor for separating political beliefs from her personal interactions, showcasing her open-mindedness and tolerance.

Notably, Brittany came into the crossfire for defending her political rights, expressing her support for the former US President and 2024 presidential candidate, Donald Trump. The famous WAG liked a comment on Instagram that stated, “TRUMP-VANCE 2024.” The situation was exacerbated when Trump thanked Brittany for her support on social media.

Let’s see how this situation unfolds. Let us know what you think about Taylor and her continuing friendship with Brittany in the comments.

