“Take some Viagra before the game, baby” : ESPN’s Bart Scott gives Bills star QB Josh Allen the weirdest advice of his life ahead of Wild Card game vs. Patriots

According to Bart Scott, Viagra will help Josh Allen for Bills’ sub zero temp playoff game on Saturday.

The Buffalo Bills play their Wild Card game on Saturday at Highmark Stadium, their home field in the Northeast in January. It’s going to be freezing cold. Bills star QB Josh Allen has a track record of shrinking in cold weather conditions. Allen has the 2nd worst completion % in the NFL’s last 15 years, in freeing temperature. When asked about his diminished returns in sub-zero conditions, Josh Allen said he’s got bad circulation and his toes get cold.

What's the secret for NFL players who have to play games in sub-zero temps?@BartScott57: "Take some Viagra." Seriously.

Bart Scott’s hilariously advice to Josh Allen

While discussing the weather in Buffalo ahead of Saturday’s wild card game, Bart Scott gave Josh Allen a hilarious advice. Scott, an 11-year veteran who played in the cold while in the AFC North and East divisions all his career, never let a smile crack his face and looked incredibly serious in his comments. Scott said :

A lot of NFL players, at least in my day, took Viagra because it opened up the blood vessels. A lot of endurance athletes (too) because Viagra was first a heart medicine so it builds up circulation, which makes sure it gets that circulation to the feet. I swear I’m not trying to be funny.

Bart is outta pocket, but he’s right. This isn’t actually a new concept within the NFL. Maybe that’s why Scott looked so serious. In fact retired WR Chad Johnson said in July 2020 he took Viagra while playing to increase blood flow and better his game. Although it shouldn’t be ignored that he admitted he also did it to get around the NFL’s drug testing policy on steroids.

I took viagra before every game & people thought they'd stop me, if my stat line was bad i wasn't covered, the pass was just incomplete 💭 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 28, 2020

We’ll see if Josh Allen takes Bart Scott’s advice before Saturday’s game. Maybe a glance at the stat sheet post game will tell us if Josh did anything notorious behind the scenes.

