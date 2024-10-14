Talking to Tom Brady, Penei Sewell Breaks Down “Almost Touchdown Rush” Against The Cowboys

Dan Campbell and his offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, are a perfect match. The Lions’ head coach isn’t afraid to make bold play calls, which fuels Johnson’s creativity, leading to a more dynamic and efficient offense. This time, star right tackle Penei Sewell was almost the beneficiary of one such play. After the game, Sewell broke down the play for Tom Brady.

Brady named Penei Sewell his LFG Player of the Match for his standout performance, making Sewell the first offensive lineman to receive the honor. Afterward, TB12 asked the star right tackle to break down the rushing touchdown he scored, which was later canceled by the officials.

Sewell explained that the play had been in the works since last year, and they had been saving it for a prime-time moment. When the opportunity finally presented itself, they decided to execute it during this week’s NFL game of the week.

” We be cooking it since last year, to be honest. We wanted to run it in a prime-time game. The opportunity presented itself. We came into the game wanting to do it.”

While the entire team performed at a high level against the Cowboys, the offensive line stole the spotlight. They gave Goff a clean pocket all night and powered the run game, racking up 184 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Their dominant performance could have been topped off by a rushing touchdown from Sewell, but it was called back due to an official’s flag. Towards the end of the 3rd Quarter, with the Lions leading 37-9, they brought out the play that had been in the works since last year.

Needing to convert 2nd &8, Goff threw a quick slant towards the right to Amon-Ra St Brown. But rather than running with it, he quickly lateraled it to Sewell who scored a rushing TD. However, the referee quickly cut their joy short by throwing a flag for “an illegal man down the field. It seems Lions Center Frank Ragnow was in the part of the field, he shouldn’t have been.

Brady wished Penei’s touchdown had counted, as it would have perfectly capped off their stellar performance. The 7-time Super Bowl champion couldn’t stop praising the Lions’ offensive line, giving them the recognition they deserved.

Sewell and the rest of the Lions offensive line impressed Tom Brady

The Lions’ offensive line left a mark on Brady with their impressive not just against the Cowboys but since last season, calling them the most talented group in the league. He urged Sewell to divulge the secret that makes them work together in harmony.

The Lions RT stated that as a group, they focus on physicality and violence, stating they all think alike. They come into the training with a grinding mindset, putting their energy and emphasis on working together as a group. Penei pointed out that he wouldn’t be as good as he is without his fellow Linemen and working with them makes their job easier.

” Just kind of take that approach towards physicality and violence. We all kind of the same like-minded men. We come in each and every day to work. It’s always about each other. I can’t do this thing without them and they make it easy for me to come in and be great every day.”

The Lions are now 4-1 and march on towards securing a playoff spot which won’t be easy this season. NFC North teams are stacked and performing at a high level, making that division possibly the best in the league. The Cowboys on the other hand suffered their worst home loss since Jerry Jones brought the team and are now 3-3 this season, sitting third in NFC East.