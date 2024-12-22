Tank Dell Injury: CJ Stroud Says It’s “Not Easy to Move on & Keep Playing” But He Has Faith in Jesus

Dec 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) reacts after an injury to wide receiver Tank Dell (not pictured) during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Houston Texans (9-6) fell 27-19 to the Kansas City Chiefs (14-1) on Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, that result wasn’t the most troubling loss they absorbed from the game. Wide receiver Tank Dell, while making an impressive touchdown grab in the third quarter, suffered a serious leg injury.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud addressed how difficult it was to continue after Dell’s ailment postgame:

“That’s my best friend… not easy to move on and just keep playing, but I tried to do as best I could. My teammates helped me up… I appreciate them… I believe in healing, and I pray that the Lord can heal him. This is just another [bump] in the [road] for Tank… it sucks to say, but at the end of the day, this is not the end for Tank. This is just the beginning.”

Barring something unexpected, Dell will likely miss the remainder of the season. Dell, a second-year pro, has now suffered season-ending leg injuries in each of his first two NFL campaigns.

Dell joined wide receiver Stefon Diggs as two of Stroud’s top three weapons to pick up season-ending injuries. Houston’s top wide receiver, Nico Collins, missed five games (Weeks 6-10) with a hamstring injury.

The lack of continuity and a struggling offensive line has prevented Stroud from replicating his rookie success.

The Texans are one game back of the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5) and Baltimore Ravens (10-5) in the AFC standings. They still have an opportunity to snag the conference’s No. 3 seed. However, they’re most likely going to settle in as the No. 4 seed and face the AFC’s top wild-card team.

Houston Texans could be preferred wild-card opponent in AFC

Whether the Steelers, Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, or Denver Broncos wind up battling Houston, that franchise’s fans are going to like their chances of advancing to the divisional round.

The Texans, despite being capable of defeating whoever they face, have the most beaten-up roster of the AFC’s probable playoff participants.

As AFC South champions, Houston will host one of those aforementioned squads on Super Wildcard Weekend. Playing at home will aid their cause, but whoever comes to town won’t be intimidated.

If any wild-card team is likely to win when the time comes, it’s whoever battles the Texans.