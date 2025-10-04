Taylor Swift Drops Big Hint That Got Fans Suspecting Travis Kelce Will Feature in Her Music Video

Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) react after the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In case you missed it, Taylor Swift recently released her 12th studio album. The entire tracklist is packed with nuggets about her relationship with fiancé Travis Kelce, which has led some fans to believe he may even appear in his first-ever music video soon.

One of Swift’s most popular songs on the album “The Fate of Ophelia” is set to have its music video release on October 5th. The song is a reference to Kelce, and how he saved her from being driven mad by heartbreak … like Ophelia in Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” It’s also set to drop on Kelce’s birthday, of all days.

This has many fans wondering if Kelce will make an appearance alongside Swift in the official video. It would mark the first time we’ve ever seen the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in a music video. And naturally, fans are giddy with excitement.

“WHAT IF HES IN THE VIDEO,” one manifested.

WHAT IF HES IN THE VIDEO — avril (@jksinterludee) October 4, 2025

Others, meanwhile, pointed out how sweet it is that Swift is releasing a song about Kelce on his birthday. “Something tells me he is going to start loving his birthday this year,” another commented.

“This lover girl, her releasing the album in his birthday week was definitely intentional to me,” someone else said.

“Definitely this love song is for Travis birthday! Loved the song,” a fourth fan penned.

All in all, the Swifties were convinced the song is about Kelce and that the release date was intentional. However, aside from that one fan, there isn’t much expectation for him to appear in a music video anytime soon. In fact, some Swift fans who have already managed to get their hands on the video say he’s not in it.

Regardless, it must be noted that Swift mentions Kelce and their relationship a ton throughout the song. It was definitely meant to be for him. Now, she will get to gift him one of the best birthday presents ever. A song about him … and a music video to accompany. That’s something many Swifties would die for.

Sounds like Travis is living out a teenage girl’s dream (we’re joking, of course).