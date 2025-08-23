Taylor Swift Episode Fails to Overtake Joe Rogan as Travis Kelce Postpones Weekly Podcast for Chiefs’ Preseason

Sep 8, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce look on in the men’s singles final of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Taylor Swift’s surprise episode with Jason and Travis Kelce proved to be one of the biggest podcasts of the entire summer, as it literally managed to take the show to New Heights. The episode featured everything from previously hidden facts about their relationship to Swift debuting the artwork and title of her upcoming project, The Life of a Show Girl, all of which helped to generate tens of millions of views.

Nevertheless, it still wasn’t enough to dethrone the king of podcasting himself, Joe Rogan. New Heights managed to chart all the way up to the number three spot on Spotify’s Most-Streamed Podcasts Right Now list, but stopped just short of surpassing The Diary of a CEO and The Joe Rogan Experience.

Now that he’s managed to grow his media empire that much more, Kelce is turning his attention towards the upcoming 2025 regular season, meaning no more weekly podcast episodes. The 12-year NFL veteran will be hoping to redeem himself after a pair of lackluster outings in the AFC Championship and at Super Bowl LIX, where his Kansas City Chiefs ultimately suffered one of the most embarrassing losses in the history of the championship game.

His performance on February 9th was particularly concerning for many, as he was routinely the last player on the field to get out of his stance. In total, he produced just 175 receiving yards throughout the entire postseason, which is officially the worst series of playoff performances that he has had since 2019, when the Chiefs participated in just two playoff games.

Thankfully, it seems to be all systems go for both Kelce and his star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. The legendary QB-TE duo look to have gotten on the same page in the final week of the preseason, suggesting that they may be back with a vengeance in 2025.

It’s the first time that either of them have competed in an official contest since their loss to Philadelphia, but neither one of them appeared to miss a beat. Mahomes was ultimately able to find Kelce on two separate occasions for a total of 36 yards.

It’s an encouraging sign for Kelce, who many expected to retire following his poor performance in the Super Bowl. Nevertheless, the regular season is a long one, and it’ll take everything he’s got to turn back the clock and make the most of what little time he has left in the league.

Whenever he does finally decide to though, he’ll surely be a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He’s currently responsible for the third most receiving yards and the fifth most touchdown receptions by a tight end in NFL history.

Throw in 10 Pro Bowl selections, four All-Pro titles, three Super Bowl rings, and the fact that he dates Taylor Swift, and it’s safe to say that Kelce is more than content with the way that things have panned out for him, regardless of what results the upcoming brings.