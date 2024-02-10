Travis Kelce Wore These $40 Slippers to His Super Bowl Press Conference

Travis Kelce is a man of high fashion, always looking to flaunt his new looks and style whenever he can. If he’s in the playoffs, then his dress sense only goes up, showcasing whatever flashy new clothes he has before the game. It’s a stark contrast to his brother Jason Kelce who prefers to keep things simple. Before the Super Bowl, Kelce appeared in his press conference in relatively “normal” clothing, opting to switch out his high-end wardrobe for comfortable clothes.

Advertisement

The Chiefs and 49ers are just days away from kicking off Super Bowl 58, and before the big game, both teams had to address the media in press conferences. Many of the questions Kelce faced were geared around his celebrity girlfriend. Taylor Swift is perhaps the biggest pop star in the world right now, and Kelce has all kinds of attention on him by simply being linked to Taylor Swift. However, the superstar tight end is no stranger to attention, and he admitted as much during his press conference.

In this press conference, Kelce spoke about how head coach Andy Reid has only ascended in terms of how great of a strategist he’s been in Kelce’s 13 years with the team.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RTE_Ents/status/1755849071196033286?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

He also added how Patrick Mahomes never fails to amaze him, especially his professionalism, and further how rookie WR Rashee Rice has been sensational for Kansas City, especially in the playoffs. During the conference, fans broke down his outfit, and turns out he was wearing $40 Nike slides.

Travis Kelce Sports Comfy Look Ahead of Super Bowl 58

Fans are always looking out for anything and everything when it comes to athletes, so when Travis Kelce showed up to the podium looking different, they didn’t miss a chance to break down his entire outfit.

Kelce was wearing a $135 Nike Club Winter Fleece Jacket, a $30 Alpine F1 Team Snapback, and the Nike Offcourt Slides which are $40.

Some incredible questions he faced included reporters asking him about engagement plans with Taylor Swift. One reporter asked as per Us Weekly, “I know that you are focused on winning your own ring. Do you know there’s an actual bet that you guys get married at the Super Bowl? What do you say to that?”

Advertisement

To which Kelce replied, “These bets are crazy.” He was asked about Taylor Swift’s attendance, his favorite Taylor Swift song, and much more surrounding his megastar girlfriend. Ultimately, Kelce’s focus will be on Super Bowl 58 first and foremost. The Chiefs are searching for their third ring in the Patrick Mahomes era, hoping to solidify their dynasty.

The Chiefs have made four of the last five Super Bowls, Patrick Mahomes is being compared to Tom Brady, and there are no signs of the team slowing down anytime soon.

Kelce himself is entering the stratosphere of tight ends, widely regarded as one of the best at his position of all time. If he adds another ring this weekend, it might be even harder to keep him out of that conversation.