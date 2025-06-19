Tom Brady Shares Why His Mom Didn’t Let Him Play Football Until He Was a High School Freshman

Nowadays, the general consensus seems to suggest that children need to be competing in youth leagues and begin working with private coaches at a young age, should they wish to have a chance at becoming the next Tom Brady. Ironically enough, however, the G.O.A.T. himself didn’t begin his football career until he was a freshman in high school.

The former New England Patriot recently participated in the grand opening of The Hall of Excellence, an honorary museum in Las Vegas dedicated to memorializing some of the world’s greatest entertainers. Accompanied by fellow sports legend Jim Gray, Brady explained that his mother was the one to blame for his late start.

While her concern for his safety was certainly endearing, it’s certainly for the best that she allowed her only son to take a risk.

“My mom didn’t let me play football until I was a high school freshman. She didn’t want her little boy to get hurt. I was the youngest of four with three sisters who were all better athletes than I was at the time. And I always wanted to be known as something different than Maurine, Julie, and Nancy’s little brother.”

Brady even admitted that he once wrote “…an essay in high school that said ‘You know, one day, they are going to be known as Tom Brady’s sisters.” He also admitted that he wasn’t the best student, especially in that particular English class.

Nevertheless, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is certainly grateful that he chose to risk emphasizing his P.E. classes over his primary education. His high school team may have produced an 0-8 season, but that simply proved to be humble beginnings for the now household name.

“I was the backup quarterback, they never put me in the game. The fact that I can look at it many years later, from being a 14-year-old kid to almost turning 48 now, it’s pretty amazing.”

Having retired as the most decorated quarterback in all of NFL history, it’s safe to say that Brady accomplished his goal in aiming to make a name for himself. While Michigan certainly provided the challenges that he was looking for, everything would ultimately unfold right in front of him.

Brady’s often criticized as being one of the luckier signal callers to ever play the game. However, his work ethic and dedication to his craft seem to suggest that luck may very well be a combination of preparation and opportunity.

Despite being dealt an unfavorable hand, the kid from San Mateo, California, managed to play himself right into the record books, and that’s something that no one will ever be able to take away from him. Suffice it to say, Brady may have gotten off to a late start, but he proved to be right on time after all.