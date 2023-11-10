HomeSearch

|Published November 10, 2023

Eagles Center Jason Kelce Reveals Nick Sirriani Used a Clip Of an On-Duty Police Officer Hating on Dallas Cowboys to Fire Up the Team Before the Game

Dec 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) walks off the field after win against the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles and Cowboys rivalry is historic. The NFC East teams the Eagles and Cowboys have combined to win eight of the last 10 NFC East Championships — almost always with the other providing their fiercest competition. Similarly last Sunday, the Eagles and Jason Kelce were electric against their long-standing rivals. Turns out, one of the main reasons for the electric performance was a die-hard Eagles fan police officer.
Last week, an audio recording of a police officer ranting passionately about the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry while on duty went viral. It turns out that the Eagles used this audio to hype themselves up before the Cowboys matchup. Jason Kelce on the New Heights podcast revealed that coach Nick Sirriani used the viral audio clip to fire up the team during one of their meetings.

Jason brought it up on the podcast to show Travis how the Eagles HC went to extra lengths to get the job done against Dallas and how that audio actually helped pump up the boys at Philadelphia.

Travis Kelce Gets Bowled Over by the Rant

During the rant, the fan tried to influence Nick Sirianni, the Philadelphia Eagles HC into rekindling the deep-seated dislike for the Cowboys referring to it as the ‘culture’. Adding an edge of competitiveness, he established that the Eagles needed to resort to force and valor to beat their rivals. Surprisingly it worked as Jason said it got them “fired up and excited to play the Cowboys,” while shouting out Peter, the officer.

The Kelce brothers went through the audio on their podcast, and Travis Kelce was floored by the fact that the police officer was pulling someone over while going on the rant. He said, referencing the guy’s comment about kneeing the Cowboys in the glory hole, “This guy in the middle of the speech was kneeing someone in their fu**ing glory hole man.”
On the topic of why the officer pulled someone over, they speculated that the car must’ve run the traffic light, but what if he pulled them over because they had a Cowboys bumper sticker on the car? It seems the officer’s vision of reigniting the rivalry between the two teams worked out, as the Eagles beat the Cowboys 28-23.

Nidhi

Nidhi is an NFL Editor for The SportsRush. Her interest in NFL began with 'The Blindside' and its only getting more serious. She has been an athlete since her school days and uses her personal experience to cover sports immaculately. She is a graduate of English Literature and when not doing deep dives into Mahomes' latest family drama, she inhales books on her kindle like nobody's business. She is proud that she recognised Travis Kelce's charm (like many other NFL fangirls) way before Taylor Swift did, and is waiting with bated breath for the new album to drop.

