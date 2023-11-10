Eagles Center Jason Kelce Reveals Nick Sirriani Used a Clip Of an On-Duty Police Officer Hating on Dallas Cowboys to Fire Up the Team Before the Game

The Eagles and Cowboys rivalry is historic. The NFC East teams the Eagles and Cowboys have combined to win eight of the last 10 NFC East Championships — almost always with the other providing their fiercest competition. Similarly last Sunday, the Eagles and Jason Kelce were electric against their long-standing rivals. Turns out, one of the main reasons for the electric performance was a die-hard Eagles fan police officer.

Last week, an audio recording of a police officer ranting passionately about the Eagles-Cowboys rivalry while on duty went viral. It turns out that the Eagles used this audio to hype themselves up before the Cowboys matchup. Jason Kelce on the New Heights podcast revealed that coach Nick Sirriani used the viral audio clip to fire up the team during one of their meetings.

Jason brought it up on the podcast to show Travis how the Eagles HC went to extra lengths to get the job done against Dallas and how that audio actually helped pump up the boys at Philadelphia.

Advertisement

Travis Kelce Gets Bowled Over by the Rant

During the rant, the fan tried to influence Nick Sirianni, the Philadelphia Eagles HC into rekindling the deep-seated dislike for the Cowboys referring to it as the ‘culture’. Adding an edge of competitiveness, he established that the Eagles needed to resort to force and valor to beat their rivals. Surprisingly it worked as Jason said it got them “fired up and excited to play the Cowboys,” while shouting out Peter, the officer.

Advertisement