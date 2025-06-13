Taylor Swift Plans to Attend as Many of Travis Kelce’s Games as Possible Amid Date Night at the Stanley Cup Final

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce are in attendance during the game between Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers in game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. – Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift will hit the two-year mark in their relationship this September. The couple began dating during the Chiefs’ 2023 season, when Taylor first appeared in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium for Kansas City’s game against the Bears—a game the Chiefs won.

Advertisement

Since then, she’s attended 22 more of Kelce’s games, with the team winning 19 of those 23 matchups. While she was a regular presence during the early stages of their relationship, her appearances became less frequent last season due to her Eras Tour commitments.

But this season could be very different. With no tour dates on the calendar, Taylor reportedly plans to attend as many of Travis’s games as possible. For the first time, the two will be able to enjoy each other’s company without the usual pressure and time constraints.

According to People magazine, a source close to Swift says she’s genuinely looking forward to the upcoming NFL season, which could also be Kelce’s final one. And it’s not just about supporting her boyfriend; this time, she doesn’t have a packed schedule pulling her in every direction.

Last year, the couple went above and beyond to make their relationship work, navigating long-distance flights across continents and constantly changing time zones. This year, with a more relaxed calendar, things promise to be a lot less hectic—and a lot more grounded—for Taylor and Travis

“Taylor is really looking forward to the upcoming NFL season. Not just because she loves supporting Travis, but because for the first full season since they started dating, she’s not juggling a packed tour schedule. This fall will be completely different. The past two seasons were a whirlwind between performing across multiple countries, long flights, and trying to squeeze in alone time together wherever possible. It wasn’t easy, but they made it work.”

Taylor Swift is looking forward to a much lighter calendar this year—and it seems she and Travis Kelce are already making the most of it. The fans have spotted the couple enjoying their downtime together: attending a wedding, going on a date night in Palm Beach, and most recently, holding hands at the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers. The hockey outing wasn’t a surprise—Travis is a big fan of the sport.

Taylor and Travis at the hockey game tonight pic.twitter.com/Ketjju1dGC — Tayvis Updates TV (@TayvisUpdatesTV) June 13, 2025

Looking ahead to the NFL season, the Chiefs have at least nine home games on the regular-season schedule. That number could increase to eleven if Kansas City secures the No. 1 seed in the AFC and hosts both a Divisional Round game and the AFC Championship. Taylor has attended 16 of the 23 Chiefs games she’s been to at Arrowhead Stadium, and many expect her to be at all of their home games this season.

She’s also shown up for the biggest road matchups—like the 2024 AFC Championship Game against the Ravens and the Divisional Round game in Buffalo against the Bills. Swift was present at both of Kansas City’s last two Super Bowl appearances, though only one ended in celebration.

Beyond the home games, Taylor Swift is likely to attend several marquee away games this season. That includes trips to Dallas (Cowboys), Los Angeles (Chargers), Buffalo (Bills), and Las Vegas (Raiders). And even though it’s not a high-stakes matchup, she will likely attend the Chiefs’ game against the Giants, because New York remains one of her favorite cities and an ideal spot for a romantic night out or an after-party with Travis.

All told, fans could see her at a minimum of 13 regular-season games and, assuming another deep playoff run by the Chiefs, possibly three or more postseason games. Given Kansas City’s streak of seven straight AFC Championship appearances, that prediction seems more than reasonable.