Tom Brady Once P*ssed Ryan Fitzpatrick Off By Refusing To Shake Hands With Him After Game

Jan 1, 2012; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) after the game at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Bills 49-21. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady is an absolute champion. The 7-time Super Bowl winner started his journey in the year 2000 and even after 22 years in the NFL, he is still passionate about winning more rings.

He is disciplined and incredibly polite off the field. However, when Tom takes the field, he leaves no stone unturned in doing everything he can to emerge victoriously.

Even when he played against the Saints in Drew Brees’ last game, after doing all the good guy stuff after the game, Tom entered the locker room and yelled “I got his a**.”

This is enough to prove that when it comes to winning games, Tom’s passion level is just astounding. However, Ryan Fitzpatrick once claimed that emotional Brady went a bit overboard after a loss against his team back in 2011.

Also Read: Tom Brady 100k Yards: How Many Passing Yards Does Tom Brady Have In His Career?

Ryan Fitzpatrick Was Unhappy With Tom Brady’s Rude Behavior After a 2011 Game

During an appearance earlier this year on ‘Pardon My Take’ podcast, Ryan explained how Tom made him feel disrespected after a Bills vs Patriots game.

Ryan had stated that before the game, Brady’s unit was thrashing the Bills for fun. However, in one particular game right at the beginning of the 2011 season, Brady threw five interceptions and eventually, the Patriots lost.

Listen to Ryan Fitzpatrick talk about why he doesn’t like Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/all1PHwB8V — Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) October 19, 2022

However, after the game, when all the opponents shook hands, Brady refused to do so with Fitzpatrick. “He just ran straight off. It bothered me so much because there was no respect there. Every time I played him after that it was like, let’s make this dude respect me,” Ryan had claimed.

Tom is a fierce competitor but his angry outbursts have also made the news on several occasions. This year only, the NFL had to issue a memo to all the teams after Tom went on a tablet breaking spree.

He did something similar last season as well. Moreover, his frustrated yelling at his teammates also earned him a lot of flak online this year. However, his team has now earned winning momentum due to which, Brady’s outburst have been in check for the past couple of games.

Also Read: Packers Fans React To Aaron Rodgers 3 Interception Game, Call For MVP To Retire