Taylor Swift Set to Attend Chiefs vs. Eagles Clash at Arrowhead Amid Close Friend’s Super Bowl Admission

Taylor Swift has become a familiar face at Chiefs games, often seen as a lucky charm for the team. The franchise has won 19 of the 23 games she’s attended, both home and away. Following the start of her relationship with Travis Kelce, she attended nearly every game he played during the 2023–24 season. Last year, however, her appearances dipped due to her Eras Tour, which took her across multiple continents. That won’t be an issue for the upcoming season.

Still, Taylor’s not off to the best start this year, as she missed the Chiefs’ preseason loss to the Cardinals. Understandably so, it was a friendly game, and Kelce didn’t play a single snap. Like most starters, he won’t see much action in the preseason, making it likely that Swift won’t attend many of these matchups.

The bigger question is whether she’ll be at Kansas City’s regular-season opener against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium in LA. For now, Tay-Tay’s attendance is still up in the air, and fans will only find out on game day.

But what about after that? How many games will Taylor attend this season? If Travis Kelce is to be believed, quite a few, possibly as many as she can manage. With no “Eras Tour” commitments on the horizon and the possibility that this could be Kelce’s final NFL season, it wouldn’t be surprising if she showed up for all 17 games.

One thing seems certain: she’ll be there for every game at Arrowhead. Even last year, despite her packed tour schedule, she attended nearly every home matchup. Out of 10 home games, including two in the playoffs, she was present for nine.

That makes Week 2 particularly promising. Reports suggest she plans to attend the Chiefs’ home clash against the Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium, a highly anticipated rematch of their Super Bowl loss.

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly, who watched that Super Bowl with Swift in a suite in New Orleans, shared details of her emotional rollercoaster that night. According to him, the “Blank Space” singer began the game in high spirits, confident Kelce’s team would win.

Tay-Tay even pictured them celebrating afterward and catching MGK’s performance. But when the Eagles surged ahead late in the game, her mood shifted. Realizing a loss was inevitable, she opted against going out, knowing Kelce wouldn’t be in the mood to celebrate.

“I was in Travis’ suite, and at the beginning of it, Taylor was like, ‘Hell yeah, we’re gonna come watch you perform,’ like it’s gonna be crazy tonight. By the third quarter, dude, I was looking at that score, I went up to Taylor, I was like, ‘Y’all aren’t coming tonight, huh? She was like, “I don’t think so, man. I’ll see if I can get him to get out, but I don’t think so.”

This time, though, Taylor Swift will likely be front and center when the Chiefs take on Philly, ready to watch Travis and the boys try to settle the score with the defending champions.