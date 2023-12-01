Kylie Kelce’s Class Act To Raise $100,000 For Eagles Autism Foundation Makes Fans Adore Her Even More: “Thank You, Kylie! From a Grateful Autism Mom”

Kylie Kelce, the wife of Jason Kelce, participated in an auction organized by the Eagles Autism Foundation, where she put up an autographed Philadelphia Eagles letterman jacket for bidding. Throughout a two-week event, the auction witnessed an intense bidding competition among participants. Ultimately, the final bid for the autographed jacket soared to an impressive $100,000.

Advertisement

The organization did not disclose the identity of the winning bidder. However, actor and devoted Eagles fan Rob McElhenney confirmed his participation in the auction. McElhenney made a starting bid of $10,050 which the actor later increased to $20k. However, he closed his bid at $62k which was a reference to Eagles star center Jason Kelce’s jersey number.

The Devil’s Own actor in the “New Heights Show“ disclosed that someone close to him, his wife and costar, Kaitlin Olson, had been bidding against him without him realizing it. He was surprised because he hadn’t considered the possibility and discovered that he was competing against someone he lives with.

Advertisement

McElhenney’s wife, Kaitlyn Olson who also appeared in the show expressed her desire for a jacket that she found appealing and suitable for herself. She mentions the jacket looks great on Kylie and it was best suited for a woman. Despite its fit for women, her husband has been unintentionally bidding against her.

She revealed, that she discovered McElhenney’s bidding amount from social media and learned from Jason Kelce that his bidding was causing the website to crash. However, she humorously concluded that it was her own bidding that was causing the site to crash.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0HhcL3rOlz/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

After the successful auction on November 24, fans have notably appreciated Kylie’s initiative. Supporters from across the country flooded in with positive comments, commending her efforts.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/anikets67918182/status/1730257383807660247?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

A fan expressed gratitude, saying, “Thank you, Kylie! From a grateful autism mom.”

Another individual shared, “Just great. The Eagles and Jason Kelce are more than just a football team. We are truly blessed to have the Eagles.”

A user mentioned, “Most beautiful girl in the world right there! Love Kylie and all she does for charity!”

A comment read, “Again… women putting their men on the map!!! . Beautiful Kylie!! “

The Vintage Eagles jacket which was autographed by Kylie Kelce started its bid at $750. Mitchell & Ness designed the original jacket, selling it on their website for $400. This special jacket draws inspiration from an Eagles jacket once worn by Princess Diana.

Jason Kelce’s Annual Fundraising Event Raised $450,000 for Eagles Autism Foundation

Earlier this year, Jason Kelce organized an event to support the Eagles Autism Foundation and successfully raised $450,000 in one day. As part of the fundraising activities, there was a beer-chugging contest where someone challenged Jason, claiming never to have lost before, but the Eagles’ center emerged as the winner. Every year, Jason gathers Eagles players to bartend at a bar in Jersey Shore, raising funds for the Foundation.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Czy2AyVgMBB/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Another amusing part of the event was when Jason and Travis competed in a cheesesteak-building contest, both making four in 60 seconds, leading to a tie. However, the event representatives declared Jason the winner. Later the attendees engaged in friendly beer-chugging challenges with the players, contributing funds for the cause.