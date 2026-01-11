Davante Adams Injury: ‘Bleeding’ WR Takes Scary Hit From Nick Scott After Hamstring Recovery

After missing the final three games of the regular season due to a re-aggravated hamstring injury suffered in Week 15 against the Detroit Lions, veteran wide receiver Davante Adams returned for the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Wild Card Weekend matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Adams’ return came with an early scare. During the Rams’ second drive of the third quarter, Los Angeles faced a third-and-five at the Panthers’ 43-yard line. Quarterback Matthew Stafford launched a deep pass toward Adams, who was drilled by Panthers safety Nick Scott as he attempted the catch. The hit — helmet-to-helmet contact on a defenseless receiver — drew an unnecessary roughness penalty.

Although Adams was slow to get up, he walked to the sideline under his own power. FOX cameras later showed him with a bloody lip or mouth as trainers escorted him to the medical tent. Adams entered the concussion protocol but was cleared shortly thereafter and returned to the bench before rejoining the offense on the Rams’ next drive.

He remained involved in the game, even being Stafford’s target on the quarterback’s first interception. While Adams hasn’t matched his usual 1,000-yard standard this season, he has been highly productive in the red zone, leading the NFL with 14 touchdown receptions.

The Rams’ offense has been among the league’s best, earning a 92.3 grade in PFSN’s Offense Impact Metric, while Adams continues to play a vital role alongside Puka Nacua, PFSN’s top-rated wide receiver. If Los Angeles can push past a determined Panthers team and make a deep postseason run, Adams’ health and production will be crucial moving forward.