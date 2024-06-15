Taylor Swift’s “Real Love” for Travis Kelce Inspires Pat McAfee to Suggest an Interesting Proposal Idea for The Chiefs TE

For Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, love knows no distance. The “Love Story” singer made it evident by staying up late in Liverpool, England to attend the Chiefs’ Super Bowl ring ceremony. Like the entire NFL community, Taylor’s gesture impressed sports commentator Pat McAfee.

Taking to his sports talk show, as McAfee was discussing the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl ring ceremony, he lauded Taylor for her genuine interest in the celebration. He added how the ‘Cruel Summer’ singer seems truly committed to the romance with Travis Kelce.

Next, Pat McAfee jokingly added that for her level of commitment and dedication to the Chiefs, she deserved a ring to especially be sent to her in England,

“Taylor, congratulations on your first Super Bowl! They should have sent a ring to Liverpool because of the aura she brought to the entire thing. Her dedication after a show in Liverpool makes me believe this is real love—she’s fully invested… It’s a sign of true love.”

Although Taylor Swift failed to show up in person for Travis Kelce as the Chiefs TE collected his third Super Bowl ring, she made sure to be there for her boo through live stream. Swift tuned into Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman’s GF, Chariah Gordon’s IG Live, and let her energy feel in KC despite the physical distance.

“JOINING THE PARTY FROM LIVERPOOL LETS GOOOOOOOO,” wrote Taylor with emojis in support of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The pop star is in England for her Eras Tour at Anfield Stadium. And, the Kansas City Chiefs’ ring ceremony overlapped with her schedule. Taylor’s absence from the ceremony, however, was not felt since technology could bridge the gap. Swift’s ‘Love Story’ with the Chiefs’ TE is making waves across the NFL, and Pat McAfee, for one, is fully on board this love train.

Did the NFL Change the 2024 Schedule to Accommodate Taylor Swift’s concerts?

Ever since the NFL announced its 2024 schedule, there have been rumors going around that the league structured the schedule as such so Swift could attend more games. While the NFL did take Swift’s schedule into consideration, that is only half of it. True or not, McAfee, however, is all in favor of this decision.

The sports commentator reacted to the league’s move positively and cited how seeing Travis and Taylor in love is “good for society” Before wrapping up, McAfee mentioned how not everyone would be supportive of their love story but more songs inspired by their relationship are needed for the world to heal.

“But whenever you’re talking about two greats being this in love, so in love, it’s good for society. It’s gorgeous no matter what everybody thinks because love heals all. There are going to be some haters out there for sure, but if we’re hearing more ‘So High School’ songs about love and happiness, that’s good for the world. Love wins. Congrats to the Chiefs, congrats to Taylor, congrats to Travis, congrats to everybody.”

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour was considered by the NFL to avoid clashing her gigs with the league’s broadcast games. However, the scheduling was done due to stadium availability and not for her to be able to attend more games. Though, that will be an added and much-appreciated bonus for all NFL fans who love love, like McAfee.