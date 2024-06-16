Tee Higgins Rumors: Is The Holdout Finally Coming to An End?

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) watches the video board on the sideline in the second quarter of the NFL Preseason Week 1 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Green Bay Packers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. The Packers led 21-16 at halftime.

Tee Higgins won’t get the new and improved contract he held out for throughout this off-season. The Bengals placed a franchise tag on him, but he refused to sign that, holding out for a lucrative deal. However, the impasse between him and Cincinnati has finally ended as Higgins has agreed to sign his franchise tender.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Higgins is ending the holdout, which is a positive sign for the Bengals. This development suggests that the player and club are on the same page and the contract talks are likely in the pipeline.

With the franchise aiming for the Super Bowl this season, they are ensuring they have elite weapons on the roster and fans are delighted by the news. Many pointed out that Tee wouldn’t go elsewhere when there is guaranteed money on the table.

Ah man, that’s some big news! I knew they were gonna make an offer to Higgins, but I didn’t think it would be official so soon. Now we know for sure that the Bengals are bringing back their whole receiving corps, and I’m loving the idea of them running it back one more year. That — Essie (@EssieVakega) June 15, 2024

Another chimed in and wrote,

He was always going to sign. He’s a smart guy. — Him Duncan (@BigItaly42) June 15, 2024

A fan quipped,

Traded within the week or new deal coming — Lucas Thomas (@SittoLucas) June 15, 2024

Someone commented,

He’s probably not getting extended in Cincinnati. Not with chases contract coming up — Tom Holland Oates (@Gam3rdudeJ) June 15, 2024

Others stated,

And to protect himself from injury? Consciously all in, sub-consciously perhaps not so much. Will he play through bumps and bruises? Behaviorally doubtful, I hope he does as a Bengals fan. — Steve Wilson (@SalesQBWilson1) June 15, 2024

However, some remain pessimistic about the possibility of his long-term stay beyond this season. Fans speculate a trade might be likely in the cards for him, given the potential need to extend Ja’Maar Chase’s upcoming contract. A few fans wondered if Tee was just physically present for guaranteed money and questioned his willingness to play through minor injuries, doubting his full mental commitment.

He might not have gotten the contract he thought he deserved, but he would still be getting paid handsomely.

Numbers Behind Tee Higgins Signing

Higgins was expecting a $25 million contract but might just have to settle for a slightly lower number. As per ESPN, the franchise tag that he finally decided to sign will earn him $21.8 million fully guaranteed. The news comes just a few days after the Bengals ended their mandatory minicamp.

Tee missed all of the off-season practices but is now set to return to training to prepare for the upcoming season. Higgins, who was drafted in the same draft class as Justin Jefferson, has struggled to fully showcase his talents due to numerous small injuries. He missed five games last season due to rib and hamstring issues.

Last season was his worst in Cincinnati, contributing only 656 yards and 5 TDs on a career-low 42 receptions. Despite this, has been a competent WR2 for the team. The Bengals have managed to keep the band together for at least one more season aiming for a final shot at the Super Bowl as their competitive window seems to be closing.

While Higgins might not be the extension he desires from the Bengals, he will likely attract offers from other clubs if he stays healthy and puts up numbers. Teams like the Patriots, Commanders, and Steelers, who have cap space and rookie quarterbacks, might be willing to pay for an experienced and dependable weapon like Higgins.