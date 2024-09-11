Christian McCaffrey’s Mother Reveals How Father Ed McCaffrey Manifested CMC’s Trade to 49ers

His father, Ed McCaffrey, a former NFL player himself, always envisioned his son making it to the league. That dream became a reality when CMC was drafted by the Panthers. The RB’s game got elevated to a new level after he got traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

Turns out, Ed had manifested this landing for his son.

The star running back became a sensation in SanFran, winning the AP Offensive Player of the Year and even gracing the cover of Madden.

Ed and Lisa McCaffrey, along with Mike and Peggy Shanahan, sat down for an exclusive interview with Michelle Beisner-Buck on Monday Night Countdown.

During the conversation, they touched on Christian’s trade to the 49ers where Lisa humorously revealed that Ed had secretly been trying to manifest the trade by wearing 49ers-themed briefs under his shorts:

“All of a sudden 11:00 clock at night, Christian called and I was going to bed and looked at my phone and answered and he just said Niners. I threw the phone, we were freaking out and screaming and Ed had a pair of shorts on and he took the shorts off, and underneath those shorts were pair of the 49ers shorts. He was secretly trying to make it happen.”

During the same conversation, Lisa stated that she didn’t know a trade was on the cards before she got the call from CMC.

When the trade finally happened and Christian called his mother, both she and Ed were ecstatic. It was then that Lisa discovered her husband’s quirky effort to help make the deal happen.

Players rarely know about their trade until it finally happens. The same was true in Christian’s case. Even though his parents knew Kyle Shanahan and tried to use their connection to get some clarity on the situation, they couldn’t get one iota of information.

Shanahan remained tight-lipped about CMC trade

Rumors about Christian’s trade circulated throughout the offseason, but the blockbuster deal that sent him from Carolina to San Francisco was kept well under wraps until the end when CMC received a call from his agent.

However, the McCaffreys, having known Shanahan most of their life, tried to substantiate the rumors by poking around.

As a favor to Lisa McCaffrey, Peggy Shanahan tried to gather some inside information from her son, Kyle, about the trade. During the same Monday Night Countdown segment, Peggy admitted she was too excited to keep quiet and couldn’t stop talking about it.

Without raising suspicion, she casually asked Kyle what his plans were. To her surprise, he refused to reveal any clues or details. Frustrated, Peggy called Lisa to let her know she wasn’t able to get any information out of the 49ers HC.

Since coming to the Niners, CMC has amassed over 3200 yards from scrimmage and 31 TDs in just 26 starts. Last season, he led the league in yards from scrimmage as well as rushing yards, averaging a healthy 5.4 yards per carry.

However, he missed the opening game of this season with a calf and Achilles injury. The 49ers would hope he returns quickly as hope prepare themselves to take another shot at the Super Bowl.