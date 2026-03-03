Who is Bryan Pata? What Happened to His Teammate Rashaun Jones Who Was Accused of Murdering the DL?

Almost two full decades after the murder of Bryan Pata, the trial implicating his former teammate from the Miami Hurricanes, Rashaun Jones, has officially ended in a mistrial. After an extended deliberation period still resulted in a hung jury, the judge presiding over the case, Cristina Miranda, declared a mistrial on Monday afternoon.

The late Pata was a standout defensive lineman for the Hurricanes and was just 22 years old at the time of his demise. In November 2006, he was shot to death outside his apartment in Florida, and his case remained unsolved for 15 years.

In high school, Pata was deemed to be one of the best defensive linemen in his state by Super Prep. Throughout his time as a Hurricane, he managed to earn 15 starts while recording 73 total tackles, 26 quarterback hits, and two fumble recoveries throughout 32 games.

Prior to his untimely death, Pata was believed to be a future NFL competitor, with the university describing him as a “Skilled pass rusher who combines size, strength, and speed and has tremendous upside.” Suffice to say, when the football community learned of his passing, it created a sense of heartbreak that has yet to be healed.

It wasn’t until August 19th of 2021 that authorities arrested Jones, accusing him of murder following a long-standing rivalry with Pata and charging him with second-degree murder. His trial, which was originally scheduled to begin in October of last year, faced several delays for a plethora of reasons, including faulty testimony regarding a Haitian hit man who may have been sent after Pata.

Prosecutors primarily presented circumstantial evidence, as there was no physical evidence tying Jones to the scene of the crime. Despite the fact that there was a witness testimony that placed Jones at the scene, as well as cell phone records and documents showcasing prior arguments between Pada and Jones, it failed to be enough to convince the jury.

Jones continues to maintain his innocence to this day, but according to NBC South Florida, Pata’s family will be seeking a new trial within the 90-day time period that is required under Florida law. For better or worse, however, the court of public opinion seems to have convicted Jones long ago.

Given the ongoing nature of the situation, as well as the fact that Pata’s family has yet to receive either justice or closure after waiting for nearly 20 years, fans are being asked to respect the privacy of everyone that is involved in the case at this time.