“Tell Your Boss I Asked Personally” : Tom Brady Sets Upon a Unique Promotion Campaign as ‘80 for Brady’ Launches on Paramount+

’80 for Brady is now on Paramount+. How do we know this? Because Tom Brady has been relentlessly promoting its arrival on the popular streaming platform. He has even engaged in interacting with replies from fans on the main announcement Tweet. It seems like Brady might just have the perfect formula to successfully promote his movies, in his pocket.

Brady’s retirement life has been pretty eventful, and rather busy. Apart from getting some much-needed time with his children, Brady has been busy preparing for the eventual release of his film on the streaming platform Paramount+. What’s more, he used the NCAA Men’s National Championship game as a tool to help promote his new film in a rather unorthodox way.

Tom Brady encourages a fan to be late for work after watching his movie

Monday night’s NCAA Men’s National Championship game between the Connecticut Huskies and the San Diego Aztecs started a tad bit too late, much to the dismay of fans. Brady sneakily used the situation for his own gain, tweeting, “People are complaining about this 9:20 tip, but I think they’re forgetting @80forBrady premieres on Paramount+ starting at midnight. Seems like the perfect doubleheader imo.”

Well yea but most of us have to work tomorrow, Tom. I’ll definitely check it out tho. — Steve (@Aerodude73) April 4, 2023

Tell your boss I asked personally. https://t.co/rW4JXkpVur — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 4, 2023

It did not stop there, though. A fan immediately tried getting one back at Brady, tweeting, “Well yea but most of us have to work tomorrow, Tom. I’ll definitely check it out tho”. Brady, not one to be outdone, replied, “Tell your boss I asked personally”. Is there any boss in America who’d deny a request straight from Brady himself?

Brady’s retirement life seems much busier than his playing days

It seems like a trend among successful athletes, that their retirement life looks as busy as their days on the gridiron, if not busier. Brady seems to be also following that very same route, once set by stars like Peyton and Eli Manning. However, most of Brady’s time is spent with his kids, especially his daughter Vivian.

However, Brady has his own side projects to handle when he is not with his family. Apart from his stint with Fox Sports as their lead analyst, which would start come the next season, he also has to take care of and promote his clothing brand BRADY. Added to that, there is a rumor going around that he might be dating Hollywood star, Reese Witherspoon. Truly, can his life get any busier?