mobile app bar

Texans QB CJ Stroud Posts Update After Leaving Broncos Game With a Concussion

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google news
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) jogs off the field after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium.

Time crunch?
Get all your NFL news here in just 60 words

CJ Stroud’s night against the Denver Broncos ended with a scare that silenced NRG Stadium on Sunday. Midway through the second quarter of Houston’s 18-15 loss, the Texans quarterback took off on a scramble and began to slide, only for the back of his helmet to slam violently into the turf after contact from Broncos cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine’s shoulder.

Immediately after the contact, the 23-year-old stayed down for several moments as the medical staff rushed in. He then gingerly walked off the field and headed straight to the locker room. Minutes later, the team confirmed what many fans had feared: Stroud had suffered a concussion and would not return for the night.

He had completed 6 of 10 passes for 79 yards before exiting, while backup Davis Mills finished 17 of 30 for 137 yards for the rest of the contest, as the Texans failed to score a touchdown for just the second time all season. They were forced to punt on six straight possessions after the backup couldn’t move the ball.

Hours after the game, however, Stroud’s foundation offered a sigh of relief. In an Instagram Story posted by the CJ Stroud Foundation, a smiling Stroud appeared alongside his mother, Kimberly, with a caption that read: “CJ is OK. Thank you for your prayers.”

This brief post was perhaps the only update Texans fans needed after the distressing sequence. Still, the aftermath of the hit sparked heated debate over how it was officiated.

For those out of context, the play on Stroud initially drew a flag for unnecessary roughness. But after review, officials overturned the call, ruling that Abrams-Draine had not made contact with Stroud’s head or neck. That decision didn’t sit well with the Texans, who believed their quarterback was clearly giving himself up on the slide.

“He slid and the guy came up and hit him, and as I see it, that’s unnecessary roughness… He hit the quarterback when he was sliding and giving himself up. If I’m incorrect on the rules, I’ve seen that happen multiple times with our guys and we get the penalty — but for some reason, it just didn’t happen there,” HC DeMeco Ryans said postgame.

Star edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. was even more blunt. “Man, it was very unfortunate. I think it was a BS call… We talk about protecting quarterbacks. CJ is a big name in this league. He’s a quarterback that a lot of people love and watch. We love him in here,” he said.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, who last year was ejected and suspended for a similar hit, called the officiating “shocking” and “inconsistent.”

As things stand, the Texans, now 3-5, will monitor their franchise quarterback under the NFL’s concussion protocol before next week’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But until then, the good news remains that CJ Stroud is fine.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Share this article

Don’t miss these