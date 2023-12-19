Justin Fields’ Teammate Says NFL Dreams Will Be Conditions Applied for Star Prospects Caleb Williams and Drake Maye

Chicago Bears are once again crumbling this season as they struggle with a losing record of 5-9. The Bears are feeling immense pressure because finding a solution for their quarterback problem hasn’t been solved yet. They went on to start games for the season with Justin Fields as they traded the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and lost the chance to select Bryce Young.

Recently NFL Insider Dave posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) in which Jaylon Johnson expresses unwavering support for Justin Fields confirming the team’s belief in him and highlighting his contributions. To Jaylon, Justin isn’t just a regular quarterback, but he is someone who ticks off many boxes for what they need.

Johnson clearly states that the team will support, defend, and encourage Justin as he is the team’s lead guy. He further expressed that the Bears QB is the one who leads the team, makes big plays, and handles tough situations gracefully. The Bears cornerback stated,

“He’s our guy. He’s the guy in the locker room. He’s the guy that makes plays. He’s the guy that leads us. He’s the guy that take everything off onto the chin, like if somebody were to step up further, as far as him. So I mean, there’s no one better.”

The 24-year-old cornerback thinks it’s crucial to keep those outside opinions from affecting the team. He’s annoyed that outsiders might try to create doubt about Justin. However, the Bears cornerback wants the team to stick together and believe in their quarterback without letting false rumors get into their heads.

Justin Fields started his NFL journey in 2021 and in his first game against the Cleveland Browns, he encountered a challenging experience. The Bears’ QB faced nine sacks in total, with Myles Garrett responsible for 4 1/2 of them, contributing to the Bears’ 26-6 loss to the Browns.

However, Johnson revealed that even when faced with dropped passes or being brutally sacked by Myles Garrett in his early days, Fields has been performing to the best of his abilities.

Is Drafting Caleb Williams Worth Destroying the Locker Room?

The situation in Chicago regarding the quarterback position has sparked discussions about the potential drafting of Caleb Williams and the future of Justin Fields. Former NFL player Richard Sherman’s statement is focused on building a strong team around their quarterback if the Bears want to taste success. He highlights that even if a quarterback is talented; it is hard for a team to succeed without a strong team backing them up.

Fields has been playing his third season with the Bears and according to NFL Insider Adam Caplan, Bears’ new GM Ryan Poles might be open to drafting Caleb Williams. Poles who did not choose Justin Fields in the draft, might consider selecting Williams if he fits the team requirements.

The Chicago Bears with their most recent 17-20 loss against the Cleveland Browns stands last in the NFC North. With just three games remaining in the regular season, their playoff chances have reduced to 2 percent. However, the Bears might look to bounce back as they face the Arizona Cardinals in the Week 16 matchup next Sunday.