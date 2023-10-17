‘We Deserve That Sh*t”: Deion Sanders Jr. Goes Candid On Colorado Blowing 29-0 Lead Against Stanford

It was a nightmarish Friday night when Colorado blew a 29-0 lead against a 1-4 team. With fans crying and an expression of disappointment on their faces it was clear the Buffs couldn’t have done any worse and topping all that Deion Sanders Jr. dished his honest thoughts on social media.

Shedeur’s elder brother Deion Sanders Jr. took to X to share a candid tweet about their harrowing defeat to Stanford. He was certainly not happy with what had transpired and surely couldn’t believe it. After 2 successive defeats, Deion’s Buffs bounced back last week with a narrow win over the Arizona state. It looked like Colorado was back on track. But everything crashed this week when they squandered a healthy lead against the struggling Stanford.

Deion Sanders Jr. Expresses His Disbelief on X

Deion Sander Jr, Coach Prime’s eldest son who operates The Well Off Media is the man behind the scene in Sanders’s family. He captures their highs and lows through his lenses. After the disappointing loss to Stanford, Sanders Jr, took to X to express his amazement and his disbelief.

It was truly unbelievable that Prime’s team gave up such a lead. They were cruising towards victory when Stanford’s Bryce Farrell halted their charge with a touchdown. Stanford then scored two more touchdowns in the third quarter and reduced the Buffs lead to just 10.

Buff’s defense crumbled under pressure and Stanford’s last-minute field goal took the match to the overtime. Deion’s team responded well in the overtime with Javon Antonio ending the Buffs drive with a touchdown. Defense which has been the issue ever since Sanders took over conceded another touchdown. Stanford ended the night with a late field kick giving Stanford their largest comeback victory, handing Prime’s team their third loss of the season.

The Buffalo’s defense is allowing nearly 36 points a game this season. Certainly not the defensive stats that can win titles.

Deion Says His Team Got to Love the Game Unconditionally

Deion wasn’t holding anything back after the game. Comparing the loss to a punch to the chin, Prime said his team’s got to give their all and love the game unconditionally. According to Denver Sports, Deion says this in his press conference-

“I just said in the locker room to the team is they got to make up their mind. Are they in love with this game? Because when you love something you give to it unconditionally. You give everything you have to it, but when you like it, it’s just the button you push. And it’s hard for me because I love this. I love it. And I just want people to match me, just match my passion. Match my heart, match my love, match my consistency, just match my mannerisms.”

This was the biggest collapse in the Buffs history. The Buffaloes have a bye week before traveling to UCLA to face the Bruins on Oct. 28. UCLA is 4-2 in the season and will be going up against Stanford before hosting the Buffs in the Rose Bowl. The Buffs were crushed 45-17 by UCLA in Boulder last season and haven’t beaten the Bruins in the Rose Bowl since joining the Pac-12.