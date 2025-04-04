“They Say I Don’t Know How to Play Football”: Travis Hunter Explains Why His Heisman Win Was an Underrated Feat

Travis Hunter’s mantle is stacked. The likely top-five 2025 NFL Draft selection has a full cupboard from his impressive collegiate career. At Colorado, Hunter won almost every award he could have in 2024. The only one he didn’t capture – controversially – was the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the sport’s best defensive back.

Because he has such an illustrious trophy case, some of Hunter’s accomplishments are bound to be overlooked. So, when he was asked about an “underrated” accolade on The Travis Hunter Show, he had a response. It just wasn’t one any members of his audience expected to hear.

“Winning the Heisman [Trophy]. Super underrated. People still just step over me like I’m just not here… a lot of people try to tell me… that I don’t know how to play football… they’re not trying to believe what they just saw.” – Travis Hunter

Hunter’s co-host, Hellion “Boog” Knight, said he “can’t blame them.” He said people can’t “come to grips with the reality” of Hunter “[being] really different and really unique.”

If Hunter meets any characteristics, those would certainly be them. He posted 96 receptions, 1,258 yards, and 15 touchdowns as a receiver in 2024. While doing that, he recorded 36 tackles, 11 pass defenses, and four interceptions at cornerback. Reaching each threshold alone is impressive, but doing so simultaneously demonstrates how special Hunter is and can be in the NFL.

Hunter is a tour de force, and he knows it. He knows his strengths, and he knows how to own them. But that doesn’t mean he’s forgotten where he comes from.

It’d be easy to misconstrue Deion Sanders as Travis Hunter’s father. The two share a very special bond, highlighted by their uncommon two-way prowess. And yes, Sanders is a father figure to many of his players. But Hunter’s father is Travis Hunter Sr. And he’s proud of it.

During his Heisman Trophy ceremony, Hunter got emotional speaking about his father’s impact on his life.

“Dad, I love you. All the stuff you went through, man…. look at your oldest son. I did it for you, man. All the times you ain’t get to see me, and the times that you came to see my games… from probably two games in high school to seeing me on TV every weekend and coming to see me… I know you wanted to be here… trust me. I got you. I’m bringing the trophy home.”

Travis Hunter speaks right into the camera to his father who was unable to attend the Heisman Ceremony. Powerful message ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3fXdVQUWw1 — ESPN (@espn) December 15, 2024

Hunter Sr. wasn’t at the Heisman ceremony but fully intends on being at the 2025 NFL Draft. There, he’ll get to celebrate when Travis learns where he’s beginning his professional career. The 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay starts on April 24.