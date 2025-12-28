Texans vs. Chargers: C.J. Stroud Matches Justin Herbert With Consistent Performance Over the Last Three Seasons

Boasting a hoard of signal callers like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and several others, the AFC has been heralded as the bastion of peak quarterback play for quite some time now. So even though each and every single one of those aforementioned QBs will likely be sitting at home for this year’s playoffs, the conference still seems to be in good hands with Justin Herbert and C.J. Stroud.

Despite a plethora of injuries, both Herbert and Stroud have risen to the occasion to keep their respective playoff dreams alive and well. As they now look to end one another’s multi-game win streaks in their Week 17 matchup, it’s worth revisiting what these two have done in recent years, as the numbers seem to suggest that this may be one of the best QB matchups of the final two weeks.

Throughout the past three seasons, Herbert has managed to record an overall regular-season record of 27-18, slightly outdoing Stroud, who has produced a record of 26-18 throughout his first three seasons in the league. Considering that the L.A. signal caller has started in 45 games throughout the past three years, while Stroud has started in 44 games, is also worth noting.

In their first three seasons, Herbert set volume records, while Stroud demonstrated greater efficiency. Herbert has the most passing yards (14,089) and total touchdowns (94) through 49 games. Stroud, currently in his third season, has fewer yards (10,463) and touchdowns (59) but boasts a higher career passer rating and significantly fewer interceptions (23 vs. Herbert’s 35), showcasing a more efficient playing style across 44 games played so far.

Of course, Stroud’s missing three games this season has resulted in a bit of a disparity in their passing metrics. The Texans’ QB has compiled a total of 2,628 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions, on 372 passing attempts.

That all comes with a career-high 65.3% completion percentage and a perfect record through his last four games, but for now, you still have to give the nod to Herbert. The 27-year-old has 3,491 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions through 15 games.

Herbert’s completion percentage of 66.5% is his highest since 2022, when he finished ninth overall in MVP voting. Should he maintain his average of 232.7 passing yards per game, he’d finish the 2025 regular season with 3,956 passing yards, which would also be his best total since 2022.

He may be far removed from his days of throwing for 4,000 yards on a regular basis, but that also seems to be the case for the rest of the NFL as well, as they are currently on pace to finish with just six 4,000+ yard passers. That number would tie last year’s total, marking the least amount of 4,000+ yard passers in a single season since 2010.

Suffice to say, the game has changed, but players like Stroud and Herbert are proving that you can still be efficient even facing off against modern defenses and meta-shifting schemes, hence why Saturday’s contest will likely go down as one of the most competitive ones of the entire season. It’s a shame that we had to wait this long to get it, but with just a few days left in the year, it should serve as a nice farewell to 2025 for both the NFL and its fans.