“He Has a Swagger About Him”: Zack Moss Paints Quite a Picture While Describing His Ace QB Joe Burrow

American sportscaster Kay Adams is always super enthusiastic whenever she talks about the Cincinnati Bengals and their star quarterback, Joe Burrow. This time around, she invited the Bengals’ latest signing Zack Moss to join her show “Up and Adams” for a conversation about his recent interactions with his fellow teammates. And when she tried to inquire about Zack’s new QB teammate, she appeared to be rambling a bit, as if she had butterflies in her stomach.

Nonetheless, Zack Moss explained that Joe Burrow clearly exudes an aura that is palpable to everyone in the room as soon as he walks in. Many individuals may feel intimidated by his confident attitude. Zack also shared his enthusiasm for teaming up with Burrow and learning from him to figure out how they can succeed.

“He’s really like, you know, he has a presence about him. I think that is very evident, even if you never met him.” Zack added, “He has a presence about him — he has a swagger about him. You can tell he’s all about his business. So I’m looking forward to playing with him.”

The Cincinnati Bengals released their long-time running back Joe Mixon and signed former Indianapolis Colts player Zack Moss to a two-year contract worth $8 million. This strategic decision provides the Bengals with financial flexibility and has the potential to improve their performance on the field by addressing weaknesses in their running game that were seen in the last season.

Zack Moss Comments on Stepping Into Joe Mixon’s Shoes

During Zack Moss’ discussion with Kay Adams, he was questioned about his feelings towards joining a team with Super Bowl aspirations and how he plans to deal with the pressure of stepping into Joe Mixon’s role, who achieved some of the biggest numbers with the team before departing.

Zack Moss mentioned having been part of a team with Super Bowl hopes before, but with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase by his side, he anticipates having a more significant role.

“My job is to come in and be consistent. Put the work in and you know, once I do that part of things, I’ll be real happy with the outcomes.” He added, “Definitely looking forward to the season. Hell of a team and everybody is looking forward to do a lot of good things.”

While playing for the Colts last season, Moss demonstrated strong performance numbers, especially when Jonathan Taylor was not playing. He showed his worth on the field by placing in the top 10 for total rushing yards and seventh in success rate (measures the rate of play that results in positive expected points), per ESPN.

Moss consistently surpassed expectations in rush yards, even despite facing injuries during the latter part of the season. He also ranked higher than Joe Mixon in this critical metric. The fans will be thrilled as Zack Moss kicks off the season as the starting running back.