Despite Being His Biggest Fan, Veteran CB Eli Apple’s Mom Once Revealed Why She Couldn’t Cheer for Her Son’s NFL Team

Eli Apple, the NFL player known for his notorious off-field takes, has always turned to his mother, Annie Apple, for support throughout his career. However, there was a moment when Annie made a difficult decision that surprised many – she chose not to cheer for her son’s NFL team.

In 2016, while Eli Apple was playing for the New York Giants, his mother, Annie Apple, found herself in a situation that demanded she take a stand. The Giants were embroiled in a controversy surrounding their kicker, Josh Brown, who was facing serious allegations of domestic violence. Amidst the turmoil, team owner John Mara’s comments on the matter didn’t sit well with Annie.

Annie Apple Takes a Stand: Eli’s Mom Speaks Out Against Giants Owner’s Comments on Domestic Violence Controversy

In 2016, the New York Giants found themselves embroiled in a domestic violence controversy surrounding their kicker, Josh Brown. As the situation unfolded, team owner John Mara made comments that didn’t sit well with Annie Apple, the mother of Giants cornerback Eli Apple. Annie, a domestic violence survivor herself, felt compelled to voice her discontent with the team’s handling of the sensitive issue.

In a follow-up piece for Sports Illustrated, Annie Apple emphasized that her disappointment with the team’s handling of the situation went beyond just a game. She wrote, “I just couldn’t cheer for a team I felt had turned its back on what was right to protect an image.”

Expressing her disappointment, Annie Apple took to social media to share her perspective. As reported by CBS, she wrote,

“Did I rob a liquor store in the middle of the night rocking a NY Giants Apple jersey? No. I merely shared my disappointment and sadness in the team’s callous response to domestic violence because I am a survivor and it impacted me in a deep way.”

Her emotional response shed light on the deep impact such issues can have, not just on the players but also on their families. She further criticized the Giants organization for attempting to silence her, stating, “I felt they were leaning heavily on a 21-year-old kid in an effort to control what his mother says. That’s not fair.”

Despite her candid criticism, Eli Apple defended the Giants and refuted his mother’s claims, stating, “It’s definitely false. Nobody’s leaning on me or anything telling me things to tell her. I think the Giants are a class organization, and I’m just happy to be here.”

On August 17, the NFL announced the suspension of New York Giants kicker Josh Brown for one game due to a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy. The suspension came after a series of disturbing allegations and legal issues involving Brown and his ex-wife, Molly Brown.

A Closer Look at Josh Brown’s Suspension for Domestic Violence Violation

The suspension stemmed from a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy. Brown responded to the suspension by stating, “While I do not agree with the suspension, I will accept it. I have exhausted the appeals process and have no other options along those lines.”

The league didn’t specify the exact reason for the suspension, but NJ.com reported that Brown was arrested in May 2015 on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. The incident involved a 911 call from a victim at Brown’s residence, who had a small cut and redness on the wrist.

Regarding Josh Brown’s suspension and the domestic violence controversy, Giants owner John Mara addressed the situation during a press conference. He stated,

“When we made the decision to re-sign Brown back in (2016), we were certainly aware of the arrest. We were also aware of the allegations associated with that arrest, and the fact that the charges were dropped within a couple of days after the arrest.”

Mara emphasized that the Giants were comfortable with their decision to re-sign Brown based on the information available at the time. He defended their stance, saying, “Nothing that has happened in the meantime to make us question that decision… We attempted to make an informed decision here. We’ll live with the results of that decision.”

Per ESPN’s Adam Caplan, as a result of the suspension, Brown lost $72,058 in salary and his $15,625 Week 1 roster bonus. The case brought the issue of domestic violence to the forefront once again, highlighting the NFL’s stance on player conduct off the field.