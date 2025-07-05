NFL Top 100: Travis Kelce’s Special Message Resurfaces as Creed Humphrey Joins Jason Kelce On the Elite List

Every year, current NFL players come together to rank the top 100 performers from the previous season. Given that it’s a quarterback-driven league, signal-callers typically dominate the top spots, while other positions—especially those in the trenches—often get overlooked. One such underappreciated position is the center, the player who snaps the ball to the quarterback and anchors the offensive line.

Despite their vital role in dictating the flow of a play and protecting the quarterback, centers rarely receive the recognition they deserve, not even as much as other offensive linemen. Unsurprisingly, only four pure centers have made it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. And when it comes to the NFL Top 100 list, they’re almost always absent.

But this year, there was a rare exception. Chiefs center Creed Humphrey earned a spot on the list, coming in at No. 93. He is the only Center to make the list. The last center to make the NFL Top 100 list was Jason Kelce, who ranked 37th in 2023—the highest placement ever for a player at the position.

Since the NFL Films produces the series, each featured player receives a 3–5-minute highlight segment celebrating their performance. Creed Humphrey was no exception. His segment showcased his dominance on the field, with praise from teammates and opponents alike.

Unsurprisingly, one of the loudest voices hyping up Humphrey was none other than Travis Kelce. In the video, Kelce spoke directly to his teammate, applauding his performance and offering heartfelt support, further underscoring the respect Humphrey commands within the Chiefs locker room.

” Come on, now. Always rocking with you. Remember that man. For life.”

His opponents spoke highly of him, highlighting the key areas where he excels. They praised his mastery of pre-snap communication, noting that he effectively orchestrates the entire offensive line and runs the show from the center position. They widely recognized his attention to detail and quickness off the snap. Together, these traits make Creed Humphrey the ideal anchor for the Chiefs’ offensive front.

Humphrey fumbled just once and committed only two penalties last season—one for holding and another for being an ineligible receiver downfield. He played 1,117 offensive snaps, accounting for 97 percent of the available snaps in the games he suited up for, and added 75 snaps on special teams.

Given that consistency and durability, it’s no surprise the Chiefs made him the highest-paid center in NFL history with a four-year, $72 million deal that includes $50 million guaranteed. It’s a sound investment for a player who delivers every time he steps on the field. His spot on the NFL’s Top 100 list is a small but meaningful acknowledgment of the impact and excellence of one of the league’s most dependable and respected linemen.