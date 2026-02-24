mobile app bar

CJ Gardner Johnson, Who Has Earned $30 Million Till Now, Wants to Retire in 4 Years & Turn to Full-Time Streaming

Nidhi
Published

follow google news
CJ Gardner Johnson, Who Just Signed $8 Million Deal With Lions, Was Once Accused of Spitting on His Opponent Mid-Game

The offseason is still in its early stages for the Philadelphia Eagles, but one familiar name has already re-entered the conversation. Former fan favorite C. J. Gardner-Johnson recently indicated he would be open to a return to Philadelphia, while also revealing that his long-term future might not include a lengthy NFL career.

Gardner-Johnson first arrived in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints, signing a four-year rookie contract worth about $3.3 million after being selected in the 2019 draft. His aggressive playstyle and ability to create turnovers quickly made him a key contributor in the secondary.

After his rookie deal, Gardner-Johnson joined the Detroit Lions on a one-year contract worth $8 million in 2023. The following year, he secured the biggest deal of his career, returning to the Philadelphia Eagles on a three-year contract worth up to $33 million. Philadelphia moved on last offseason, and Gardner-Johnson eventually spent time with both the Houston Texans and the Chicago Bears. Across those deals, the defensive back has already earned well over $30 million during his NFL career.

So it’s not surprising that Gardner-Johnson is already thinking about life beyond football.

“Win the Super Bowl, make some money, and I’m out. I’m tryna be free and stream my life,” he said during his latest stream when discussing his future. Gardner-Johnson appears to be thinking ahead to life after the NFL, particularly in the growing world of streaming and online content. For now, however, his next football destination remains unresolved.

With the Bears, he flashed at times but never quite delivered the major impact Chicago hoped for. In ten appearances, including seven starts, he recorded 51 tackles, five quarterback hits, five tackles for loss, four pass breakups, three sacks, two interceptions, and a forced fumble. Much of that time came while playing cornerback rather than his more natural safety role.

His Pro Football Focus grade of 51.6 ranked near the bottom among qualifying defensive backs, which could make the Bears hesitant to invest further. Financially, Chicago may not have much of a choice anyway.

The team is currently projected to be over the salary cap, meaning several veterans could become cap casualties as the organization looks to reshape the roster and retain key contributors like Kevin Byard. With younger players such as Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Johnson already in place, Gardner-Johnson may find himself looking for another opportunity elsewhere.

That situation could open the door for another reunion in Philadelphia, depending on how free agency unfolds. The coming weeks will bring major developments across the league as the NFL Scouting Combine kicks off and teams begin finalizing their plans for free agency. The Eagles, still responding to a disappointing playoff exit against the San Francisco 49ers, are expected to explore aggressive ways to improve the roster. Gardner-Johnson, meanwhile, needs to figure out where he’s planning to be for his next four projected playing years.

    About the author

    Nidhi

    Nidhi

    x-icon

    Nidhi is an NFL Editor for The SportsRush. Her interest in NFL began with 'The Blindside' and has been working as an NFL journalist for the past year. As an athlete herself, she uses her personal experience to cover sports immaculately. She is a graduate of English Literature and when not doing deep dives into Mahomes' latest family drama, she inhales books on her kindle like nobody's business. She is proud that she recognised Travis Kelce's charm (like many other NFL fangirls) way before Taylor Swift did, and is waiting with bated breath for the new album to drop.

    Share this article