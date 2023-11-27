Colorado Star Travis Hunter Gifts Tesla Model X to Girlfriend on Her 22nd Birthday

Travis Hunter transitioned from Jackson State to the Colorado Buffaloes with Coach Prime last December. Since his induction to the Buffaloes, he has proven to be a valuable asset for the team as a two-way player alongside QB teammate Shedeur Sanders. With his girlfriend’s support, it has all become much easier for him. So, it’s no wonder why he celebrated her special day with a great gift.

Travis Hunter and his girlfriend Leanna are known to be two lovebirds. The couple not only lives together but also has a YouTube channel for their fans. This relationship hit another significant milestone as Travis presented his girlfriend with an extraordinary gift for her 22nd birthday.

He gifted Leanna a customized Tesla Model X, making a memorable gesture. Leanna announced the news in a post on her Instagram, posing intimately with the Buffaloes WR with the gift in their background. She wrote in the caption,

“MYYYYYY MANNNNNNNN, thank you to my man.”

The base model of the Tesla Model X retails for $68,590, making it a substantial gift in its own right. The model boasts a 0-60 mph acceleration time of 3.8 seconds. Equipped with a robust peak power of 670 horsepower, the zero-emission car is a rather luxurious purchase. It has an impressive range of 348 miles, an efficient battery system, and overall extraordinary performance. It unfailingly has Tesla’s autopilot capabilities, with innovation and high performance blended together. He also customized the car for Leanna, so it’s safe to say the price tag will be significantly above the retail price.

Travis Hunter has attained greater heights in his time under Deion Sanders’ leadership. His rise to stardom in the college football arena has aided his well-built life with his girlfriend, Leanna.

Travis Hunter and Leanna’s Shared Life Beyond Gifts

The two-way Colorado star’s gift stirred a range of reactions, with some criticizing him for his extravagance. His lavish gift prompted the discussions even as the couple lives together sharing their personal life. His abode with Leanna is another artful asset that the couple shares.

Travis and Leanna have a cozy foyer that leads into the main area of the space. The house features a black-and-white color scheme, brought to life by vibrant lighting. The living area shows a U-shaped sofa, a carpet, and vegetation alongside large windows that let natural light in. There is an open kitchen with a central kitchen island for dining.

The house has two staircases, one leading to the basement, which primarily consists of entertainment amenities and Travis Hunter’s personal space. The other staircase leads to the first floor, a central living space with Leanna’s room made to her liking. The interiors are done in pink and white, a sharp contrast to other areas of the house.

The Colorado Buffaloes WR has a promising career and is definitely enjoying his personal life with Leanna as his partner. His rise to stardom with the Colorado Buffaloes has, in fact, played out well even in his personal life. The shared home alongside the grand gift is an important milestone that the couple is crafting together.