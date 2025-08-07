Josh Allen Wins Hearts With the Touching Gesture He Made for a Special Olympics Athlete

Josh Allen uses a fan’s phone to take a selfie with them after Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 31, 2025. Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen is part of a rare group of quarterbacks who can not only throw and run, but also truck a linebacker when he chooses to tuck it and go. He’s 6’5″ and 240 pounds of “I don’t want anything to do with that” on the gridiron. However, his hard-nosed style on the football field couldn’t be further from the sweet man he is off it.

Since arriving with the Buffalo Bills in 2018 after a successful college career at small-town Wyoming University, Allen has firmly embedded himself in the fabric of the city. He has regularly attended community events, donated to local charities and hospitals, and taken the time to hang out with sick or underserved youth communities.

Most recently, he met up with Nathan Forrestel, aka “Nate the Golf Guy,” on social media, during training camp this week. Forrestel is a golf enthusiast with cerebral palsy who has 45k followers on Instagram and works with the Special Olympics. Allen found him in the stands at camp and gifted the golf fanatic two tickets to the Ryder Cup.

The Ryder Cup, held biennially (every two years), is pro golf’s final big event of the year and pits the best players from America against the best from Europe in a team format. This year’s edition will take place in late September in New York, Forrestel’s home state.

Allen and Forrestel had met earlier during camp, with Allen recognizing him and asking about his golf game. This time around, he went one better, offering two Ryder Cup tickets that made Forrestel blow his top in the sweetest possible way. He also gave him a new cap.

This is par for the course for Allen, who has been heavily involved in community projects in Buffalo for several years now. The cause closest to his heart is Buffalo’s Oishei Children’s Hospital, where he has served as a spokesperson since 2019.

There are countless examples of Allen’s generosity towards Oishei. Most recently, he took time out of his busy and gruelling training camp schedule to meet with some of the hospital’s “Champion Kids.”

The practice that day was closed to the public, but these kids got the inside track thanks to Allen, whom they were able to meet and chat with after practice.

Not only that, but Josh Allen also founded “The Patricia Allen Fund” back in 2020 alongside other family members. The proceeds go towards benefiting Oishei Hospital as well. The fund’s website proudly declares that “100%” of donations go directly to the care of Western New York’s kids and families.

No wonder Buffalo loves this guy so much.