“Thanks for Wearing That Jersey”: Ex-Bronco Jake Plummer Cherishes Heartwarming Moment With a Young Admirer

In the Mile High City, where the love for the Broncos runs deep, former quarterback Jake Plummer has found a special connection that transcends his playing days. Even after hanging up his cleats, Plummer’s presence in Denver has been warmly embraced by the loyal fans who witnessed his magic on the gridiron.

Recently, comedian and die-hard Broncos fanatic Brad Williams had the opportunity to spend a day with Plummer, delving into his life in Denver, his favorite haunts, and his experiences since retirement. Among all the stories that the Pro Bowler QB shared, there’s one that really stood out.

It was game day, and Peyton Manning was getting introduced as the new Broncos QB. Instead of being on the sidelines, though, Plummer was up in the stands experiencing it all from a fan’s perspective. After the final whistle, he then started making his way to the parking lot, but what was about to happen, he didn’t quite expect.

Plummer spotted this family, and one of the kids was rocking an oversized Jake Plummer jersey. Instantly, this wave of joy just washes over the former NFL star.

Without missing a beat, he walked right up to them and exclaimed, “Hey! Thanks for wearing that jersey!” Plummer was carrying a game ball and a pen, and in that moment, he knew exactly what he had to do. He autographed the ball and gave it to the young fan.

For Plummer, seeing the little one proudly donning his old jersey, years after his retirement, was a profoundly touching experience. It filled his heart with happiness, just a testament to the lasting impact he had made on the Broncos faithful.

Back When Jake Plummer Left His Suite Seat to Be Amongst the Fans

For Jake Plummer, that fateful Broncos vs. Steelers game was a stark reminder of just how deeply this game can engrave itself into a player’s very soul. As Jake settled into that plush suite, getting ready to take in the action, something just kind of hit him out of nowhere — this burning desire to experience the game through the same lens as those rabid fans who used to chant his name.

So, he headed out to the concourses with a simple “Jake Plummer” nametag, on a mission to fully immerse himself in that raw, raucous energy pulsing through the stands. After roaming for a bit, he found his spot in Section 108, his pass granting him the freedom to soak it all in from any vantage point.

As that first half unfolded, Jake became one with the crowd, feeding off those deafening roars and that electric energy that had once welcomed his entrance onto the gridiron. Then it hit him like a bolt of lightning:

“It really hit me hard when Peyton got introduced to his first game here, and the crowd went crazy. And then I went ‘Oh! That used to be me’ and it really hit me like ‘Man, what a time in your life’. They used to do that for me when I used to come on the field. It really hit me hard,” Plummer reminisced.

The thunderous anthem, the rhythmic cheers, those spirited cheerleaders — it all coalesced into this powerful wave of nostalgia, leaving Jake wishing he could turn back the clock to those ‘good old days.’

There, amidst his reverie, former teammate Rod Smith spotted the wandering Jake and ushered him to the sidelines for a glorious reunion with the team. Overjoyed, Plummer basked in the full glory of that game day experience once more.