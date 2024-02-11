How Many Super Bowls Has NFL Analyst Tony Romo Called In His 7 Year Broadcasting Career With CBS?

Tony Romo became a long-known face in the NFL arena as the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys for 14 seasons. Only a year after his retirement, the four-time Pro Bowler secured another gig as the lead color analyst for CBS Sports, putting his knowledge to use. Since then, the audience has cherished him as a broadcaster whose journey from the playing field to the broadcast booth didn’t go in vain, as the former NFL star is poised to call the showdown between the Chiefs and 49ers in the Super Bowl LVIII.

Tony Romo has often been appreciated for his ability to predict plays with uncanny accuracy. Therefore, this has earned him the nickname “Romostradamus” in his seven-year-long career as an NFL commentator. This year, he will have hosted three Super Bowls, a fact that has garnered mixed reviews from fans.

However, despite the highs and lows, Tony Romo’s story of transitioning into broadcasting is nothing short of a fairytale. Romo was prompted by a back injury that required two surgeries and ultimately led to his retirement from professional football at the age of 36. Choosing to depart from the field, he made a move to NFL broadcasting.

Today, at 43 years old, Romo remains grateful for the opportunities he’s been afforded. Narrating his experience in recent years, and his induction into the NFL the second time, though, in a different capacity, he talked about feeling like the ‘luckiest guy on earth’.

“It’s almost humbling why anybody deserves everything I’ve gotten,” added Romo in an interview with US TODAY. He continued, “So I don’t look at it in any negative capacity. I feel like I’m the luckiest guy on earth.”

As Romo’s broadcasting career progresses, so does the scrutiny surrounding his performance in the booth. With each call, Romo faces the challenge of fusing his analytical approach with that of more casual enthusiasts. However, his Super Bowl calls over the years have been nothing short of remarkable.

Tony Romo Gears Up for Third Commentary Lineup

The news of Tony Romo calling his third Super Bowl has made circles over the internet. He has faced some backlash from the fans, who find his commentary — not as on-point as it used to be.

Romo’s first Super Bowl call came in 2019, alongside play-by-play commentator Jim Nantz and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson. This was the time the Los Angeles Rams faced a tough defeat from the New England Patriots in a 3-13 game. Later, in 2021, Tony Romo again came together with Jim Nantz to call the Super Bowl LV. The defenders of the SB title this year, the Kansas City Chiefs, lost in a 31-9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs were led by Tom Brady in his first season away from the Patriots. Moreover, the Chiefs were led by Patrick Mahomes.

Fast forward to Super Bowl LVIII, and Romo finds himself back in the limelight, ready to call his third NFL championship game. Joining him once again will be his trusted colleagues, Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson, who are no strangers to the SB experience. Additionally, reporters Evan Washburn and Jay Feely, along with rules expert Gene Steratore, will provide valuable support from the sidelines.

With Romo’s proven track record, this third Super Bowl LVIII call has the potential to be an unforgettable event for football fans. As the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a long-time coming matchup, Romo stands ready to deliver another memorable SB broadcast, despite the criticism.