“That Might Have Been Good From 72–73 Yards”: Fans React as Jaguars’ Kicker Cam Little Sets New NFL Record

If there’s one thing this NFL season has proven, it’s that kickers are pushing the limits of leg power like never before. From 7 60+ yard field goals in 9 weeks to game-winners under pressure, the league’s specialists are rewriting what’s possible, and on Sunday, Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little took that trend to historic heights.

Inside Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium, the 23-year-old etched his name into NFL history books with a 68-yard field goal to close the first half in Jacksonville’s 30-29 overtime win over the Raiders.

The kick, despite the relatively lower trajectory, was struck cleanly on natural grass and under a closed roof. As a result, it easily cleared the uprights and even bounced off the wall beyond the end zone, breaking Justin Tucker’s previous 66-yard record set in 2021.

“You kick it long enough and you kick it straight enough, it’s going to go in… Me and Logan [Cooke] kind of had a one-on-one right before the kick and I said, ‘I’m going to hit this ball as hard as I can.’ Usually when I tell myself that, I find success,” the Jags kicker said after the game.

His head coach, Liam Coen, also admitted that he didn’t hesitate to let Cam try the record-breaking attempt. “We made that decision very quickly… He had hit a 70-yarder in the preseason with plenty of room to spare, and we were indoors, we knew he could do it,” Coen said.

That 70-yarder Coen referenced came in August against the Steelers, when Little told reporters afterwards, “There are so many good kickers around this league… I don’t doubt that someone will probably break that record at some point.” And as luck would have it, on Sunday, he became the one to break it… just months later.

Naturally, the internet quickly exploded after NFL insider Tom Pelissero shared the video of the monster kick, captioning: “Cam Little’s NFL record 68-yard field goal would have been good from 70-plus. A new mark to chase.”

“70? That might have been good from 72-73 on God,” wrote one confident fan under the post.

“I feel like 70-yarders are going to be common within the next five years. Like breaking the 4-minute mile,” added another, possibly referencing the advantage kickers have been receiving from practising with 60 K-balls, starting this season.

Meanwhile, there was room for some positive vibes too. “And no one checked his shoes for metal,” joked one. “Yeah, I love the Raiders but I have to celebrate this awesome kick… congrats, young man,” chimed in a rival fan.

But while Jacksonville celebrated a moment of history, the mood inside the Raiders’ locker room was far different. Raiders head coach Pete Carroll, whose team had missed an extra point less than a minute earlier, summed up his frustration perfectly: “Man, it pisses me off. The all-time longest field goal in the history of the game, and [we] missed an extra point.”

So, to sum it up, for the Jaguars, it was jubilation, thanks to a record-breaking spark in a season of ups and downs. And for the Raiders, heartbreak by a single point. But for the rest of the NFL, Cam Little’s 68-yarder is the new benchmark and proof that in today’s game, even a 70-yard field goal doesn’t sound impossible anymore.