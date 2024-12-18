“Travis Gets Mad…”: Shedeur Sanders Defends Malik Nabers’ “Not Getting the Ball” Remark After NYC Meet-Up

Three weeks after Malik Nabers’s “first, second quarter, I don’t get the ball,” remark, Shedeur Sanders, who met Nabers in NYC, has come forward to clarify what Nabers meant in the Week 12 press conference. Shedeur explained that Nabers’s frustration with not getting the ball was not an isolated incident, but something most wide receivers experience.

Advertisement

Speaking on the Legendary Podcast, the Colorado QB lamented how the New York media portrays the Giants wide receiver as a “big selfish guy,” complaining that they put him in “tough situations” without understanding that the receiver always wants the ball because they want the “team to win”.

“I feel like the media tries to portray him as the big selfish guy. I don’t think that’s what it is. He wants to win, and when you’re not doing that week after week, you’re not getting the ball – and that’s every receiver. Travis gets mad when he doesn’t get the ball. Davante gets mad – all these different guys. You just have to know how to deal with different types of receivers,” Shedeur said.

Earlier, the Giants wide receiver Nabers admitted he only starts getting the ball “when the score is 30-0”, leaving him with little to manage in the game. And, in reaction, Shedeur admitted that he went through similar emotions with the media, which helped him understand “what to say and what not to say”, while adding that the “media always try to paint players in a certain way.”

Meanwhile, Shedeur also reflected on his meeting with Nabers in NYC, which sparked rumors about whether he could join the Giants after the 2025 NFL Draft. While Shedeur was silent about the rumors, he spoke about how they met ahead of the Heisman Trophy Ceremony.

“Malik Nabers pulled up on me. We were at the jeweler, and he just pulled up. We were just sitting there, talking about life, about everything. We went outside and started throwing a ball,” Shedeur summed up.

After the meet up, the big question remains whether Shedeur will join Nabers as the Giants quarterback. Currently, the NFL Draft 2025 odds favor Shedeur (-140) joining the Raiders, who have the number one draft pick, with the Giants being the second. Interestingly, both teams need a quarterback, putting Shedeur in the spotlight.