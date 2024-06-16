“That Tua Ranking Is Wild”: Madden 25’s Top 10 QB Ratings Set NFL World on Fire

EA Sports’ Madden 25 player ratings are finally out, but they aren’t receiving the expected reception. As soon as its top 10 quarterback rankings surfaced online, the majority of fans weren’t very keen on what they saw. This led to some fans even dismissing the list for its ‘ambiguousness.’

Madden 25’s top QB rankings were as expected, topped by Patrick Mahomes as the only 99-rated quarterback. Next up with 98 ratings was the beast of Baltimore, Lamar Jackson, followed by Joe Burrow (93) at number three. The remaining list comprised Josh Allen (92), Dak Prescott (90), Tua Tagovailoa (88), Jalen Hurts (87), Justin Herbert (87), Brock Purdy (85), and Kirk Cousins (84) in the same order.

As it turns out, this ranking stirred controversy in the NFL world, as many disagreed with Tua being placed at number six, while other notable QBs like Jalen and Brock were ranked lower.

Fans flocked to social media with their two cents, with one confused fan saying, “What is Tua doing ahead of hurts Herbert and Purdy”

Another chimed in, “That Tua ranking is wild. Shouldn’t even be in the top 10.”

What surprised fans even more was how some star QBs were snubbed from the top 10. One of the biggest names from this list is the rising star of the Green Bay Packers, Jordan Love.

“Where’s CJ Stroud? Where’s Jordan Love? Why is Joe Burrow rated better than Josh Allen after missing most of the year? Madden doesn’t have any criteria why they do stuff they just do whatever,” a fan objected.

“I’m convinced Madden player ratings are just based on popularity at this point,” another user argued.

It wasn’t very convincing to see a few rising star QBs overlooked in the Madden 25 ratings. It seems as if the consistency of stats season-by-season is also an attribute taken by the video game to rank a player among the elite-tier players, which is quite evident given that four out of five 99-rated players are NFL veterans.

The ‘99 Club’ of Madden 25

For Madden 25, there are only five players rated 99 overall. Reigning Super Bowl champ Patrick Mahomes was a no-brainer, along with 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, who had the honor of gracing the cover. Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson and Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill also made the list, along with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Four out of five of these players have been around the league for a long time now, with the exception being Justin Jefferson, who has just signed an extension to his rookie deal. However, it does support the fact that consistent seasonal performances do impact the rankings of the players.

That said, some fans weren’t convinced that Kelce became a part of the ’99 Club,’ especially since no defensive player made the cut. However, it’s worth mentioning the pivotal role he played in 2023 when other offensive players couldn’t step up their game.