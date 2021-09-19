“That Was F**king Cute Guys”: When Baker Mayfield Embarrassed the Entire Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive Line After Failed Pre-Snap Movement

Say what you want about Baker Mayfield and his on-field performance, but you definitely can’t fault his entertainment factor.

Due to the pandemic, NFL fans had to settle on watching football from their living rooms rather than in stadiums. Although we can unanimously agree that games felt lifeless without fans in the stands, the empty stadiums did give us some memorable moments.

Given that there weren’t thousands of fans making noise, viewers had the unique privilege of being able to clearly hear what was being said by players and coaches during the 2020 season.

When the Browns played the Jaguars in week 12 last year, we got a perfect example of this. In the 4th quarter, the Browns had the ball on their own 40 yard line.

Prior to the snap, the entire Jags defensive line shifted a step to the right, likely hoping to draw a false start from the Browns offense. However, no one moved.

Seeing Jacksonville’s failed, and therefore pointless, movement, Mayfield was amused. He took a moment to tell them, “That was f**king cute guys.” Since the stadium was otherwise very silent, the mics picked up it up and the video instantly became viral on social media.

Jacksonville Defensive Line shifts… Baker Mayfield: “That was f*****g cute guys.” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/PJL2hxzMIl — Jordan Strack (@JordanStrack) November 29, 2020

Can Baker Mayfield and the Browns Build on an Impressive 2020?

The Browns would end up winning that game 27-25, which improved them to 8-3 on the season. Cleveland would finish the year 11-5, a significant improvement on some of their more recent seasons, and clinch a wild card spot.

They would end up beating their division rival Steelers in the first round before eventually falling to Patrick Mahomes’s Chiefs. And during week 1 of this season, it was Déjà vu for Kevin Stefanski and Co. as they once again narrowly lost to Kanas City.

All things considered though, last year was definitely a promising season for Cleveland. With a healthy OBJ coming back, Mayfield and the Browns should be setting their sights even higher in 2021.

