NFL 2021 Cast, Commentators and Announcers for Fox, CBS, ESPN, and NBC

NFL 2021 Cast: The NFL broadcasts on four major channels: NBC, ESPN, CBS, and Fox. Here’s a look at the analysts and commentators for each channel.

The new NFL season is upon us and it wouldn’t be the same without all the amazing commentators and broadcasters who call the game. After a year of limited fans (or even no fans), the importance of having good commentators has really shown its value.

Here we look at the commentators for different broadcasters.

NBC NFL 2021 Cast

Play by Play Voice: Al Michaels

Analyst: Cris Collinsworth

Sideline Reporter: Michele Tafoya

Cris Collinsworth’s “Now here’s a guy…” will never get old. Michaels and Collinsworth form a dyanmic commentating duo. NBC is set to host the opening game of the 2021-22 NFL season and will be the broadcaster for Sunday Night Football games.

ESPN NFL 2021 Cast

Play by Play Voice: Steve Levy

Analyst: Suzy Kolber

Sideline Reporter: Lisa Salters

Manningcast with Peyton Manning and Eli Manning

ESPN is the host network for Monday Night Football games. These match-ups often pit the best teams in the league against each other and are a treat to watch. Monday Night Football games will also include special segments from Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, appearing on Manningcast as a part of MNF games in the 2021-22 season. They’re probably the most entertaining pairing of commentators you’ll see in an NFL game.

CBS NFL 2021 Cast

Play by Play Voice: Jim Nantz

Analyst: Tony Romo

Sideline Reporter: Tracy Wolfson

Tony Romo is probably the best analyst in sports commentary right now. Watching games on CBS are always fun especially with Romo predicting each play before it happens. CBS was also home to Super Bowl 55 in 2021.

Fox NFL 2021 Cast

Play by Play Voice: Joe Buck

Analyst: Troy Aikman

Sideline Reporter: Erin Andrews

Fox is now the host of all Thursday Night Football games in the NFL with the exception of the week 1 matchup. Fox was also the broadcaster for Superbowl 54 when the Chiefs beat the 49ers 31-20.

Fox NFL Kickoff Cast

Studio Host: Charissa Thompson

Analyst: Michael Vick

Co-Host: Colin Cowherd

Fox Kickoff used to be a part of the FS1 network, but now it has shifted to being the secondary pre-game show under games broadcasted by Fox.

Who Are The Female NFL Analysts?

The number of women working positions in the NFL is steadily increasing, and the analyst/commentating role is no different. There are many female analysts, all with their own achievements and respected roles. Here’s a quick list of some of them:

Charissa Thompson

Samantha Ponder: First woman to ever host ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown

Aditi Kinkhabwala

Erin Andrews

Josina Anderson

Kay Adams

