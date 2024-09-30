“That Was My Fault”: Lamar Jackson Apologizes For Getting Sacked Despite Ravens’ Stunning Win

Oct 1, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) walks on the field at halftime of a game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

NFL MVP Lamar Jackson is probably the only player who would apologise for a sack after scoring three touchdowns to show his level of commitment to his team and the game.

The Ravens destroyed the Bills’ defense to score a strong win at home. Since the initiation, the team did not give Josh Allen any opportunity to mount a comeback as they were leading 21-3 at the end of 1st half. Lamar scored 3 TDs (2 passing, 1 running), covered 156 yards with 13 throws, and was sacked once while Allen had 16 passes for 180 yards and was sacked 3 times.

After the game, Lamar talked to the media about the team’s performance, he applauded his teammates’s efforts. However, when it came to his own production, he wasted no time in justifying his only sack in the second quarter of the game. He said:

“I believe if we had one sack tonight I believe that was my fault I believe I should have got out of that but the offensive line did a great job.”

Jackson also gave a shout-out to full-back Pat Richard and guard Daniel Faalele for playing a role in supporting him and credited the whole offence for the team’s win. Undoubtedly, the team’s offence was a notch above the Bills, with Derrick Henry giving a record-breaking performance for 199 yards.

As a group, the O-line managed to keep the Bills’ defense at bay and gave Lamar Jackson enough time to strategize. Baltimore, this season, hasn’t looked promising but now that the momentum is finally building, Jackson wants to avoid any mistakes at all costs.

Critical Lamar highlights how his fumble stopped the Ravens’ momentum

While talking about the game, Lamar Jackson claimed that he was ‘ticked off‘ by the fumble that broke the team’s momentum and gave the Bills a chance to score. In his opinion, most NFL games are only about capitalizing on the energy and any bad pass could give the opposition a chance to mount a comeback.

However, it wasn’t the case in the Bills game as after the fumble, the Ravens‘ defense successfully blocked Josh Allen’s advances and forced them to punt.

Lamar’s caution comes from his experience as the upset against the Raiders attests to the same. Both the franchises were 23-23 when eventually the LA Raiders delivered a match-winning field goal with less than 30 seconds remaining. This slip-up from the Ravens side cost them an entire game.