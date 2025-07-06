“You Feel That on Your Cheek”: Rob Gronkowski Recalls if He Ever Pooped His Pants While Playing

Over the years, countless NFL players have confessed to bathroom mishaps during games. And we’re not joking when we say countless. Former Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder once admitted to routinely peeing in his pants mid-game. Meanwhile, Panthers center Ryan Kalil revealed that players often relieve themselves behind benches or in cups right on the sideline. The list is long.

And the latest entrant on that list is Rob Gronkowski, who shared his own unforgettable experience of nearly losing control on the field during the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast.

Earlier this month, Will Compton and Taylor Lewan collaborated with FanDuel as they sat down for a fun chat with Gronk on their pod, where the trio shared their own experiences with bathroom mishaps. Compton asked a simple but loaded question: “Did you ever eat a pregame meal that you regretted?”

Co-host Taylor Lewan, the former Titans lineman, was quick to respond: “No.” Gronkowski also chimed in, saying, “Yeah. No. Not really.” But what followed next was far from expected.

Out of nowhere, Lewan casually admitted, “One time I was sick. And I pooped my pants during a game for a little bit. But it was just a little bit. It was just a little squirt.”

Hilariously enough, without missing a beat, Gronkowski, widely known for his fun-loving, unfiltered personality, also jumped in to confess, “Yeah, that has happened [to me].”

And as it turned out, the conversation soon shifted from confessions to details, when Lewan reminisced about once having to bolt off the field mid-game: “I had to run to the bathroom. Change my pants. And then came back out.”

Gronkowski, laughing, once again chimed in with brutal honesty, “The worst though… when you just feel that on your cheek while you’re mid-game.”

And weirdly enough, the first thought that came to Lewan’s mind was, “You smell it?” To which the Patriots legend replied, “Oh, no. I mean… I never smelt it.” Lewan, however, wasn’t so lucky. “I did,” leading to Will Compton admitting the same, “I did too.”

Rob Gronkowski then finally decided to wrap up this “poopy” conversation in his usual comedic style, as he gave yet another starting admission. “I only squirted. Like you said, like a little squirt. I never actually…” Lewan, laughing, interrupted: “Rob Gronkowski. Strict squirter.”

As funny as it sounds, their stories are far from unique in the NFL. From players like Channing Crowder openly admitting to urinating in their pants during games, to sideline bathroom setups using towels for cover, the harsh truth remains: sometimes, nature simply wins.

Moreover, as Gronkowski and Lewan showed, even NFL icons aren’t immune to these “squirts” of reality.